Two Perfect Landing Spots for Mariners' Jorge Polanco in Free Agency
The Seattle Mariners are heading into a crucial offseason filled with big roster questions and tough decisions. With several key players hitting free agency, President of Baseball Operations Jerry Dipoto has made it clear that re-signing Josh Naylor is the top priority, but other names could be on the move as well.
One of the most notable free agents is Jorge Polanco, who just wrapped up an impressive season and could be wearing a new uniform in 2026. The former All-Star hit .265/.326/.495 with 26 home runs, 78 RBI, and an .821 OPS, proving he still has plenty left in the tank.
If Polanco doesn’t return to Seattle, a few teams stand out as ideal fits — both in need of his power bat and veteran presence.
Detroit Tigers Could Replace Gleyber Torres
The Detroit Tigers are on the rise and looking to take the next step after their postseason run, but they could have a major hole to fill at second base. With Gleyber Torres entering free agency, Detroit needs a reliable middle infielder who can provide pop from both sides of the plate — and Polanco fits that description perfectly.
Polanco’s ability to switch-hit and deliver in clutch moments would make him a great addition to a Tigers lineup that still lacks consistent power. In fact, Detroit fans will remember that Polanco delivered the walk-off hit that ended the Tigers’ 2025 season in the ALDS. Signing him this winter would be a bit of poetic justice — and a major lineup boost.
For a team that’s trying to build on its playoff momentum, Polanco’s experience and offensive upside could be exactly what they need to take the next step toward an AL Central title.
San Francisco Giants Need a Veteran Bat Like Polanco
The San Francisco Giants are another team that makes perfect sense for Polanco. After finishing 81-81 and narrowly missing the postseason, San Francisco needs more offensive firepower and leadership in the clubhouse — two things Polanco brings in spades.
The Giants haven’t had much stability at second base, and Polanco could not only fill that gap but also bring balance as a switch-hitter. Pairing his veteran presence with a young core could be exactly what new manager Tony Vitello needs to spark the lineup.
If the Giants want to keep pace with the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NL West, signing a proven bat like Polanco could make all the difference. His leadership, postseason experience, and consistent production would make him an instant fan favorite in the Bay Area.
