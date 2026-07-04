Two Struggling Teams That Might Be Back in Business Soon

With the fourth of the July now here, it is a good time to take a look at the standings and examine which teams are truly in the race and which teams are not. Interestingly, some teams that had played well are starting to come back down to earth, while teams that have struggled might be starting to reach their full potential.

It's going to be an exciting second half of the season, so there is a lot to look forward to. But there are a few teams that are starting to seemingly play to their potential. Here are two of them.

Boston Red Sox

Jun 29, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox first baseman Willson Contreras (40) bats against the Washington Nationals during the first inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Red Sox are still 10 games below the .500 mark, yet they just swept the New York Yankees in a four-game series and are 7-3 in their last 10. While they sit at the bottom of the American League East, the third wild card spot remains a possibility. They are only 5 1/2 back in that race.

If they keep playing well and inch closer, perhaps the Red Sox could add some pieces at the deadline and enhance their chances of getting to October. They were a wild card last season, and while they have struggled in 2026, they might be right on the verge of figuring out their issues. They could just be a piece or two away.

Houston Astros

Jun 16, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros starting pitcher Hunter Brown (58) delivers a pitch during the second inning against the Detroit Tigers at Daikin Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Houston has since lost two consecutive games, but they are in a much better spot than they were earlier this season. At 43-47, they are only three games back in the AL West and 2 1/2 back in the wild card race.

They also appear likely to buy at the trade deadline instead of sell, so adding some offense and a little bit of pitching could be all they need to finally get going in the second half after missing the postseason in 2025.

They have a good core of players, but if they can supplement that without having to give up too many future assets, they should be in good shape and have as good of a chance as any team to take the final wild card spot or even win the AL West. It will be interesting to see how they fare in the second half, but things are starting to look up for a team that won two World Series titles in six years and was once a consistent postseason contender.