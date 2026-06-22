Deadline Watch: Top Trade Chips From Red Sox, Mets, Other Possible Sellers

Trade talks are going to dominate Major League Baseball headlines for a little over the next month.

Right now, we're six weeks away from the trade deadline. It is exactly 42 days away. With the deadline coming up quickly, now is a good time to look around the league and examine who could be sellers and which players could be moved in that scenario.

With that being said, let's take a look at a few clubs trending towards selling and who their top trade chip could be.

Boston Red Sox — 31-44 (6 Games Out Of A Wild Card Spot)

May 20, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Boston Red Sox catcher Carlos Narvaez (75) and Boston Red Sox relief pitcher Aroldis Chapman (44) celebrate after defeating the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Best Trade Chip: Aroldis Chapman

The big lefty is 38 years old and yet he continues to regularly top 100 miles per hour and is dominating. Chapman has pitched in 22 games so far this season and has a 0.83 ERA and 29 strikeouts. There are few relievers who have been talked about as potential trade chips this season already. It could be a thin market this summer and Chapman undoubtedly would be at the top of it. If the Red Sox are open for business, Chapman is the guy to go get.

New York Mets — 34-43 (6 Games Out Of A Wild Card Spot)

Jun 14, 2026; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Freddy Peralta (51) pitches in the first inning against the Atlanta Braves at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Best Trade Chip: Freddy Peralta

The New York Mets aren't where they expected to be at this point in the season. The Mets have a very solid-looking roster on paper, but it hasn't resulted in wins. New York has had a mess of a season so far and like Boston, needs a long winning streak to give itself any chance of not selling off pieces.

If the Mets sell, Peralta would obviously be the best trade chip for the club. He's an elite starter and is a pending free agent. He arguably would be the second-best starter available.

Detroit Tigers — 33-44 (5 Games Out Of A Wild Card Spot)

Jun 19, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Tarik Skubal (29) looks at the scoreboard after the retiring the Chicago White Sox in the fifth inning at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images | Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

Best Trade Chip: Tarik Skubal

Skubal will be the best pitcher available if the Tigers listen to offers. He has been talked about as a trade chip for weeks at this point. He's the two-time reigning American League Cy Young Award winner. There's no doubt he'd be the Tigers' top trade chip.

San Francisco Giants — 31-46 (9 Games Out Of A Wild Card Spot)

Jun 17, 2026; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; San Francisco Giants shortstop Willy Adames (2) and second baseman Luis Arraez (1) hug after a victory against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images | Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images

Best Trade Chip: Luis Arráez

The Giants are the team to watch in the National League, outside of the Mets. He's batting .320 right now and could provide a contender with a consistent on-base threat, who is also playing elite defense.