MLB's Bottom 5: Red Sox, Giants Have Stunned in 2026

Over the course of the 2026 Major League Baseball season so far, there have been a lot of great performances. While this is the case, there have also been a few disappointing clubs around the league.

Right now, we're just about three months into the 2026 Major League Baseball season. This is enough time to truly judge clubs around the league. Now, of course, there's a lot of season left. We're going to see teams turn things around and we're going to see teams that have been good so far this season take steps backward. That's just the way it is. We will see changes.

With that being said, we're just about halfway through the campaign. The vast majority of teams have played at least 70-plus games so far this season already. On Wednesday, we shared a breakdown of arguably the top five teams in baseball right now. On top of this, let's take a look at the five worst teams in baseball right now as well, with No. 1 being the worst.

No. 5: Boston Red Sox (32-45)

Mar 2, 2026; Dunedin, Florida, USA; A detail view of Boston Red Sox hats and gloves during the first inning against the Boston Red Sox at TD Ballpark. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

The Boston Red Sox have been a disaster this season. The Red Sox have one of the best starting rotations in baseball, but have arguably the worst overall offense in the game. Boston won 89 games last season and was expected to be a contender in 2026. So far this season, that hasn't been the case.

No. 4: Kansas City Royals (34-46)

Apr 4, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals hat sits in the dugout during the sixth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | William Purnell-Imagn Images

The Royals have talent, but just hasn't been able to consistently stack up wins this season. Like Boston, the Royals were expected to be among the better teams in the American League. Instead, they have been among the worst.

No. 3: San Francisco Giants (32-46)

May 6, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; A hat and glove used by a San Francisco Giants player sits on the step before a baseball game against the San Diego Padres at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Scott Marshall-Imagn Images | Scott Marshall-Imagn Images

The Giants have plenty of star power, but they have been flat-out bad this season so far. So much so that rumors have circulated that big-name guys, like Rafael Devers, Matt Chapman, and Robbie Ray are all available ahead of the trade deadline.

No. 2: Los Angeles Angels (33-48)

Feb 28, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Detailed view of the Los Angeles Angels logo on a hat in the dugout during a spring training game at Camelback Ranch-Glendale. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Angels have had some bright spots, like Mike Trout, José Soriano and Reid Detmers, but the club has been a disaster yet again. The Angels aren't going anywhere this season, to say the least.

No. 1: Colorado Rockies (31-49)

May 10, 2018; Denver, CO, USA; A detail view of a Colorado Rockies players hat and glove in the fifth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

The Rockies have had another bad season so far. They entered the season expecting to be near the bottom of the standings and they have lived up to expectations.