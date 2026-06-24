MLB's Bottom 5: Red Sox, Giants Have Stunned in 2026
Over the course of the 2026 Major League Baseball season so far, there have been a lot of great performances. While this is the case, there have also been a few disappointing clubs around the league.
Right now, we're just about three months into the 2026 Major League Baseball season. This is enough time to truly judge clubs around the league. Now, of course, there's a lot of season left. We're going to see teams turn things around and we're going to see teams that have been good so far this season take steps backward. That's just the way it is. We will see changes.
With that being said, we're just about halfway through the campaign. The vast majority of teams have played at least 70-plus games so far this season already. On Wednesday, we shared a breakdown of arguably the top five teams in baseball right now. On top of this, let's take a look at the five worst teams in baseball right now as well, with No. 1 being the worst.
No. 5: Boston Red Sox (32-45)
The Boston Red Sox have been a disaster this season. The Red Sox have one of the best starting rotations in baseball, but have arguably the worst overall offense in the game. Boston won 89 games last season and was expected to be a contender in 2026. So far this season, that hasn't been the case.
No. 4: Kansas City Royals (34-46)
The Royals have talent, but just hasn't been able to consistently stack up wins this season. Like Boston, the Royals were expected to be among the better teams in the American League. Instead, they have been among the worst.
No. 3: San Francisco Giants (32-46)
The Giants have plenty of star power, but they have been flat-out bad this season so far. So much so that rumors have circulated that big-name guys, like Rafael Devers, Matt Chapman, and Robbie Ray are all available ahead of the trade deadline.
No. 2: Los Angeles Angels (33-48)
The Angels have had some bright spots, like Mike Trout, José Soriano and Reid Detmers, but the club has been a disaster yet again. The Angels aren't going anywhere this season, to say the least.
No. 1: Colorado Rockies (31-49)
The Rockies have had another bad season so far. They entered the season expecting to be near the bottom of the standings and they have lived up to expectations.
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Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick also received an MBA at Brandeis University. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Fastball On SI, please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@moreviewsmedia.com