Two Teams That Definitely Won't Land Tarik Skubal

Tarik Skubal is back from an elbow surgery that took him out for a couple of weeks. With the Detroit Tigers struggling and likely out of contention, a trade seems all but inevitable. The Tigers can get a lot in return for him, and would be wise to capitalize on his value while they still can, before he hits free agency.

All of the usual suspects will be in the mix for the two-time American League Cy Young award winner. That includes the Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Yankees, and others.

However, here are two teams that definitely will not land him at the trade deadline.

Milwaukee Brewers

Jun 19, 2026; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Jacob Misiorowski (32) pitches against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images | Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images

The Brewers traded Freddy Peralta for a couple of prospects before the season began. This was done due to Peralta entering the final year of his contract. The Brewers wanted to capitalize on him while they still had a chance.

However, Skubal is also in the final year of his contract, which means that the Brewers likely won't pursue him. They needed future assets for Peralta, and they would be giving that up to get Skubal, so it simply does not make sense for them to make this potential move.

They could still use a starting pitcher, but they would be best served looking into somebody with a few years of club control left that can help them now but also in the future.

St. Louis Cardinals

Jun 15, 2026; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Dustin May (3) reacts after striking out San Diego Padres first baseman Ty France (not pictured) to end the eighth inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

The Cardinals are leading the NL wild card race at the moment, but they are still in the middle of a rebuild. Like the Brewers, they will be looking for future assets that can help them beyond 2026. Giving up a lot of top prospects to have Skubal for less than half a season is not in their best interests.

It's important to remember that they are rebuilding and have a lot of trade chips of their own. Selling is probably the best way to set themselves up for the future.

Perhaps in a couple of years, their farm system will be in good enough shape to make such a move, but now is not the time for this. Instead, the Cardinals need to focus on the future and not get wrapped up in trying to chase short-term gratification, something that Chaim Bloom has constantly stated.

It will be interesting to see what they do, but fans should not get their hopes up about a potential Skubal deal.