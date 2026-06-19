Orioles vs. Dodgers Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Friday, June 19

The Baltimore Orioles and Los Angeles Dodgers are two teams at opposite ends of things, both overall and as of late.

The Orioles have lost four of five after a three-game winning streak, scoring just 11 runs during that 1-4 stretch. Meanwhile, the Dodgers just swept the Rays after a rocky road trip.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Orioles vs. Dodgers on Friday, June 19.

Orioles vs. Dodgers Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Orioles +1.5 (-112)

Dodgers -1.5 (-107)

Moneyline

Orioles +178

Dodgers -219

Total

9.5 (Over -105/Under -114)

Orioles vs. Dodgers Probable Pitchers

Orioles: Trey Gibson (1-2, 5.91 ERA)

Dodgers: Roki Sasaki (3-4, 4.76 ERA)

Trey Gibson is looking to bounce back from allowing six runs on three hits (two home runs) with five walks in 4.1 innings against the Padres. He’s allowed three runs or more in three of his four starts this season.

Roki Sasaki is hoping a return home can get him back on track. He allowed seven runs on as many hits in just 4.1 innings against the White Sox last time out. The right-hander does have a 3.26 ERA (11 ER in 30.1 IP) at home with a 6.19 ERA (22 ER in 32 IP) on the road.

Orioles vs. Dodgers How to Watch

Date: Friday, June 19

Time: 10:10 p.m. ET

Venue: Dodger Stadium

How to Watch (TV): MASN, SNLA

Orioles record: 35-41

Dodgers record: 48-27

Orioles vs. Dodgers Best MLB Prop Bets

Dodgers Best MLB Prop Bet

Roki Sasaki UNDER 16.5 Outs (-125)

Roki Sasaki hasn’t gone deep into too many games this season. In 12 starts, the right-hander has gone UNDER 16.5 outs in 9 of them.

Sasaki’s two longest starts of the season both came against a lowly Angels team, and he also went six innings against the Cardinals. The O’s aren’t an offensive powerhouse, but I’ll back them to get Sasaki out of the game before recording the second out in the sixth inning.

Orioles vs. Dodgers Prediction and Pick

I broke down this pick in SI Betting’s daily MLB best bets column, Walk-Off Wagers :

Maybe the Dodgers just needed to return home to get back on track as they swept the Rays following a losing road trip. Los Angeles is now 48-27 overall, including 25-12 at home this season.

Meanwhile, the Orioles have lost four of their last five games, scoring just 11 runs in that span. They’re now 35-41 overall, but just 13-22 on the road.

I expect Sasaki to bounce back at home and the Dodgers to get an easy win over the O’s.

Pick: Dodgers -1.5 (-107)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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