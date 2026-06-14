Latest Tarik Skubal Update Could Change AL Playoff Picture, Trade Deadline

The Detroit Tigers began to slump when Tarik Skubal went down with an elbow injury and was forced to undergo surgery to remove bone chips. However, Skubal recovered quite well and ultimately made his return from the injured list on Saturday against the Cleveland Guardians.

The popular consensus is that Skubal will be traded at the deadline, which could bring back a massive haul for the Tigers.

However, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports that this is not a sure thing just yet, even though it may be the popular belief around the industry, and that a lot depends on where the Tigers are in a few weeks.

Tarik Skubal Update Could Alter Trade Deadline

Scenes from Detroit Tigers pitcher Tarik Skubal's rehab start with the West Michigan Whitecaps on Sunday, June 7, at LMCU Ballpark in Comstock Park. | Lenny Padilla / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"The Detroit Tigers went into an utter free-fall after Tarik Skubal went down with a bone chip in his elbow, losing 21 of 25 games, with teams salivating at the chance to acquire Skubal," Nightengale wrote.

"Yet, the Tigers since have gone 7-3 in June and Skubal returned Saturday, with Casey Miza and Justin Verlander on the way back. The Tigers plan to wait until around the All-Star break to see if they can get back in the race before pulling the plug on their season and trading Skubal."

When the Tigers began to slump, it appeared that they were out of contention, but they are playing a lot better this month, which could change a lot.

If the Tigers continue to play well, that means Skubal may not be traded, and that would drastically impact the playoff race, as well as the trade deadline.

The Tigers have gone on second-half runs before, having done it in 2024 after selling at the trade deadline. But if Skubal stays, teams are going to have to shift their focus towards acquiring other arms.

That could mean pitchers like Sonny Gray, Michael Wacha and Dustin May could be the top starters moved while Skubal remains in Detroit for a possible playoff run.

While the Tigers are 29-42 on the season, they still are within striking distance in the American League wild card race, sitting 6 1/2 games back of the Athletics for the final spot. If they hold onto Skubal, they could potentially find their way back into the race, they were a wild card team each of the last two seasons, so that still is very much in play.

It will be interesting to see where things stand.