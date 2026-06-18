7 Most Likely Landing Spots for Tarik Skubal as Hot Stove Heats Up
If you're a Major League Baseball club in need of starting pitching help, all eyes should be on the Detroit Tigers' contest on Friday night as they take on the Chicago White Sox.
Tarik Skubal will make his second start since returning from elbow surgery.
His first start in the majors since surgery came on June 13 against the Cleveland Guardians. That day, he logged 4 2/3 innings and allowed two earned runs. There was a bit of rust, which is certainly to be expected when you undergo elbow surgery and then return to the mound in under two months. Before his start on June 13, his last one was on April 29.
The Tigers are 30-44 on the season and have gone 4-6 over their last 10 games. It's hard to believe that they are going to turn their season around. If not, there will be a handful of teams on the lookout for a star, like Skubal, who could get their rotations over the hump in the playoffs.
With that being said, here are seven landing spots to watch out for when it comes to Skubal.
No. 7 — Stays In Detroit
This certainly wouldn't be the most fun answer, but it can't be completely ignored. The Los Angeles Angels were spiraling a few years ago but opted against trading Shohei Ohtani. If the front office thinks there's even a minuscule chance of signing Skubal, maybe they make a bad decision and keep the starter.
No. 6 — Chicago Cubs
The Cubs are a team that has underperformed this season. A big reason for that has been countless injuries to the starting rotation. We've seen the Cubs go bold in the past, like acquiring Kyle Tucker before the 2025 season. Skubal would solve a need.
No. 5 — Milwaukee Brewers
The Milwaukee Brewers arguably are the Los Angeles Dodgers' biggest threat to represent the National League in the World Series. But they need pitching. The Brewers have the best farm system in baseball, but it still seems unlikely that they'd pay the price for Skubal.
No. 4 —San Diego Padres
The Padres' pitching is bad and they have one of the most aggressive decision-makers in baseball in AJ Preller. The Padres arguably shouldn't trade for Skubal with all of their other issues, but don't put it past them.
No. 3 — Philadelphia Phillies
The Philadelphia Phillies have an aggressive decision-maker themselves in Dave Dombrowski. The Phillies are going to need to figure out their pitching as well. Skubal could be the answer.
No. 2 — Toronto Blue Jays
The American League is wide open and the Blue Jays have turned their season around, despite a plethora of pitching injuries. If the Blue Jays could land Skubal, they'd be the favorite in the American League.
No. 1 — Los Angeles Dodgers
The Dodgers are inevitable. When there is a star potentially available, Los Angeles is near. The Dodgers don't need Skubal, but have the farm system to afford a deal.
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Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick also received an MBA at Brandeis University. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Fastball On SI, please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@moreviewsmedia.com