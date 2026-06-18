7 Most Likely Landing Spots for Tarik Skubal as Hot Stove Heats Up

If you're a Major League Baseball club in need of starting pitching help, all eyes should be on the Detroit Tigers' contest on Friday night as they take on the Chicago White Sox.

Tarik Skubal will make his second start since returning from elbow surgery.

His first start in the majors since surgery came on June 13 against the Cleveland Guardians. That day, he logged 4 2/3 innings and allowed two earned runs. There was a bit of rust, which is certainly to be expected when you undergo elbow surgery and then return to the mound in under two months. Before his start on June 13, his last one was on April 29.

The Tigers are 30-44 on the season and have gone 4-6 over their last 10 games. It's hard to believe that they are going to turn their season around. If not, there will be a handful of teams on the lookout for a star, like Skubal, who could get their rotations over the hump in the playoffs.

With that being said, here are seven landing spots to watch out for when it comes to Skubal.

No. 7 — Stays In Detroit

Jul 30, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; The hat and glove of Detroit Tigers right fielder Robbie Grossman (8) sits on the ledge of the dugout during the first inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-Imagn Images | Raj Mehta-Imagn Images

This certainly wouldn't be the most fun answer, but it can't be completely ignored. The Los Angeles Angels were spiraling a few years ago but opted against trading Shohei Ohtani. If the front office thinks there's even a minuscule chance of signing Skubal, maybe they make a bad decision and keep the starter.

No. 6 — Chicago Cubs

Jan 15, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; A detail shot of a hat as Alex Bergman is introduced as a new Chicago Cubs player at a press conference at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

The Cubs are a team that has underperformed this season. A big reason for that has been countless injuries to the starting rotation. We've seen the Cubs go bold in the past, like acquiring Kyle Tucker before the 2025 season. Skubal would solve a need.

No. 5 — Milwaukee Brewers

Apr 21, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; A Milwaukee Brewers hat and glove in the dugout during the seventh inning against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: David Reginek-Imagn Images | David Reginek-Imagn Images

The Milwaukee Brewers arguably are the Los Angeles Dodgers' biggest threat to represent the National League in the World Series. But they need pitching. The Brewers have the best farm system in baseball, but it still seems unlikely that they'd pay the price for Skubal.

No. 4 —San Diego Padres

Feb 12, 2024; Peoria, AZ, USA; A general view of a hat belonging to a member of the San Diego Padres during a workout day at Peoria Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Allan Henry-Imagn Images | Allan Henry-Imagn Images

The Padres' pitching is bad and they have one of the most aggressive decision-makers in baseball in AJ Preller. The Padres arguably shouldn't trade for Skubal with all of their other issues, but don't put it past them.

No. 3 — Philadelphia Phillies

Jun 8, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; The glove and hat of Philadelphia Phillies center fielder Justin Crawford (2) in the dugout during a game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

The Philadelphia Phillies have an aggressive decision-maker themselves in Dave Dombrowski. The Phillies are going to need to figure out their pitching as well. Skubal could be the answer.

No. 2 — Toronto Blue Jays

Nov 1, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; A detailed view of a Toronto Blue Jays hat in the sixth inning for game seven of the 2025 MLB World Series at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images | Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

The American League is wide open and the Blue Jays have turned their season around, despite a plethora of pitching injuries. If the Blue Jays could land Skubal, they'd be the favorite in the American League.

No. 1 — Los Angeles Dodgers

Jul 30, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; A general view of a Los Angeles Dodgers hat and glove during the second inning in the game against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

The Dodgers are inevitable. When there is a star potentially available, Los Angeles is near. The Dodgers don't need Skubal, but have the farm system to afford a deal.