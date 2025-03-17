Toronto Blue Jays Officially Tab José Berríos as Opening Day Starting Pitcher
Veteran right-hander José Berríos will start on Opening Day for the Toronto Blue Jays, the team announced Monday morning.
Berríos will face off against the Baltimore Orioles for the regular season opener at Rogers Centre on March 27, with first pitch scheduled for 3:07 p.m. ET. It will mark his second consecutive Opening Day start for the Blue Jays, and his third in four years.
The 30-year-old will be tied with Jimmy Key for third-most Opening Day starts in franchise history. Dave Stieb ranks second with four, while Roy Halladay leads the way with seven.
The Blue Jays won in each of Berríos' previous two Opening Day appearances, although the righty didn't earn the victory after allowing four earned runs in 0.1 innings to kickstart the 2022 campaign. In 2024, Berríos allowed six hits, one walk and two earned runs with six strikeouts in 6.0 innings of work.
Berríos started on Opening Day for the Minnesota Twins in 2019 and 2020, before he got traded to Toronto. For his career, Berríos is 2-0 with a 5.50 ERA, 1.278 WHIP and 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings on Opening Day.
No American League pitcher has recorded more starts or innings than Berríos since he made his big league debut in 2016. He was named an All-Star in 2018 and 2019, placed ninth in AL Cy Young voting in 2021 and won a Gold Glove in 2023.
Berríos is 27-23 with a 3.63 ERA, 1.170 WHIP, 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings and a 4.7 WAR over the past two seasons.
The Blue Jays picked Berríos over Kevin Gausman, Chris Bassitt and Max Scherzer, all of whom also have All-Star appearances under their belts.
Related MLB Stories
- FREELAND SET TO MAKE HISTORY: The Rockies are turning to Kyle Freeland as the Opening Day starter in 2025, giving the vetern the honor for the fourth time in his career. CLICK HERE
- BETTS RULED OUT: Dodgers superstar Mookie Betts will not take the field in the Tokyo Series after all, as he has lost nearly 15 pounds battling an illness. CLICK HERE
- GALLO MAKING BIG CHANGE: Joey Gallo was once a Gold Glove winner in the outfield, but the veteran slugger is looking to become a pitcher now that the White Sox have let him go. CLICK HERE
Follow Fastball On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.
You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.