Dominic Smith Signing With Cincinnati Reds After Getting Cut By Boston Red Sox
The Cincinnati Reds are signing first baseman Dominic Smith to a major league contract, ESPN's Jeff Passan reported Thursday afternoon.
Smith was previously a member of the Boston Red Sox, but he got designated for assignment on Aug. 16 and released on Aug. 20. The 29-year-old slugger had become a fan-favorite during his limited time in Boston, but Triston Casas' return from the injured list forced Smith off the roster regardless.
During his 83-game stint with the Red Sox, Smith hit .237 with six home runs, 34 RBI, a .706 OPS and a 0.1 WAR.
Smith's contract with Cincinnati is still pending a physical, per Passan. A corresponding move has yet to be announced.
The Reds found themselves in the market for a veteran bat when Jeimer Candelario hit the injured list with a fractured toe on Tuesday. Christian Encarnacion-Strand had already suffered a fractured wrist in May and undergone potentially season-ending surgery in July.
Trade deadline acquisition Ty France has been manning first base in the meantime, batting .246 with a .762 OPS arriving in Cincinnati, but the team was still down a left-handed hitter.
Given Smith's track record this season and over the past few years, he appears to be a viable plug-and-play option for the Reds down the stretch.
Smith signed a minor league deals with the Chicago Cubs this past offseason, but he opted out of the contract before the end of Spring Training. He then inked another minor league contract with the Tampa Bay Rays, only to opt out and sign with the Red Sox in May.
Prior to his scattershot 2024 campaign, Smith spent 2023 with the Washington Nationals. He hit .254 with 12 home runs, 46 RBI, a .692 OPS and a 0.9 WAR in 153 games.
Smith got his start with the New York Mets, who took him in the first round of the 2013 MLB Draft. He made his big league debut in 2017 and remained with the team through 2022, even finishing 13th in NL MVP voting in 2020.
Across his six seasons in New York, Smith hit .246 with a .733 OPS, averaging 17 home runs, 65 RBI and a 0.1 WAR per 162 games.
