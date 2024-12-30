Veteran Left-Hander Wade Miley Wants to Return to Milwaukee Brewers
Veteran left-hander Wade Miley, 38, is currently recovering from a Tommy John surgery that he underwent last May.
Currently a free agent, Miley says he wants to beat recovery projections and wants to be back on a big-league mound by this April or May. He also says that he'd prefer to play with the Milwaukee Brewers again, who just declined their team option on him.
Per the Milwaukee Journal-Constitution:
“I’m not going to just sign anywhere,” Miley said. “I’m not doing that to my family. If I could draw it up, I would sign back in the Central (Division), preferably wearing blue. Dark blue.”
Miley and the Brewers have had preliminary discussions but, while the Brewers are open to a reunion, Miley’s agent is still seeking a major-league deal and the club isn’t willing to make that commitment — at least not yet — for understandable reasons.
But Miley says he doesn’t care if it’s a big-league contract or not. He has no issue taking a minor-league deal that is entirely incentives-based.
Miley said that he knows he's rushing this process and he's at peace if it doesn't end up working out. He says he has no interest in a lengthy injured list stint and does believe that he can push the envelope and get back quicker.
He just finished the 14th year of his career with the Arizona Diamondbacks, Boston Red Sox, Seattle Mariners, Baltimore Orioles, Houston Astros, Cincinnati Reds, Chicago Cubs and Brewers.
He's 108-99 lifetime with a 4.07 ERA, winning a career-high 16 games back in 2011. He was an All-Star that season.
Even despite losing Miley, the Brewers won the National League Central in 2024.
Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball on FanNation coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.