Washington Nationals Outfielder Jesse Winker Gets Into it With San Diego Padres Fan
Petco Park was buzzing after the San Diego Padres staged a historic comeback against the Washington Nationals on Monday night, and Jesse Winker was not very happy about it.
Clinging to a 6-5 lead with two outs in the bottom of the 10th, the Nationals intentionally walked first baseman Luis Arraez to load the bases. That brought left fielder Jurickson Profar to the plate, and reliever Hunter Harvey immediately got ahead in the count 0-2.
Harvey's next pitch was a 98 mile-per-hour fastball up and in that sent Profar to the ground.
A few pitches later, Profar singled to right, scoring two runs and handing the Padres a walk-off victory.
Profar ran towards the Nationals' dugout while celebrating, screaming at the visiting club. Winker, catcher Keibert Ruiz and others stood out on the warning track as the Padres were soaking in the victory, and the drama didn't end there.
Winker eventually made his way into the stands to have it out with a Padres fan, who accused the Nationals of being "cheap" and "bush league" by supposedly throwing at Profar. It is difficult to hear Winker's response in the videos captured of the altercation, but the fan followed that up by saying "I'm 66, what are you, 26?"
As Winker went back onto the field, the man was seen making mocking hand motions at the 30-year-old Nationals outfielder.
Profar said after the game that he felt disrespected by the Nationals intentionally walking Arraez to get to him, sparking his celebratory trash talk. Of course, there were already runners on second and third, so giving Arraez a free pass was more about setting up force outs than it was insulting Profar.
As for the fan who got into it with Winker, it's hard to believe Washington would risk a game-tying hit-by-pitch by intentionally throwing at Profar with the bases loaded.
It remains to be seen if Winker will face any discipline for going into the stands, despite his demeanor remaining relatively calm. He finished the night 1-for-3 with a run and two walks, and he is now batting .264 with a .793 OPS and 2.0 WAR on the season.
The series between the Nationals and Padres is set to continue Tuesday night. First pitch for game two is scheduled for 9:40 p.m. ET.
