Washington Nationals Re-Sign Pitcher Trevor Williams to Multi-Year Contract
The Washington Nationals have agreed to re-sign right-handed pitcher Trevor Williams, the Athletic's Stephen J. Nesbitt reported Monday morning.
Per Nesbitt, the contract will be worth $14 million over two seasons. The Nationals previously had Williams on a two-year, $13 million deal.
Williams went 6-1 with a 2.03 ERA, 1.035 WHIP, 8.0 strikeouts per nine innings and a 2.6 WAR across 13 starts in 2024. He was out from June to September with a right flexor strain.
The season before Williams went 6-10 with a 5.55 ERA, 1.600 WHIP, 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings and a -0.1 WAR in 30 starts.
Prior to joining the Nationals in December 2022, Williams was a swingman with the New York Mets. He opened the 2021 campaign with the Chicago Cubs before he and All-Star shortstop Javier Baez got shipped to the Mets in exchange for outfield prospect Pete Crow-Armstrong.
Williams was coming off four full seasons in the Pittsburgh Pirates' rotation. Between 2017 and 2018, Williams went 21-19 with a 3.56 ERA, 1.240 WHIP, 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings and a 5.7 WAR in 321.0 innings of action.
Now 32 years old, Williams is 50-55 with a 4.30 ERA, 1.361 WHIP, 760 strikeouts and an 8.7 WAR for his career.
Williams will re-join a Nationals rotation that will once again be headed up by MacKenzie Gore in 2025. Veteran Michael Soroka, who was a swingman with the Chicago White Sox in 2024, is also set to hold down one of their five starting spots. Homegrown options Jake Irvin and Mitchell Parker are expected to round out the group.
Follow Fastball On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.
You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.