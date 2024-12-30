Fastball

Washington Nationals Re-Sign Pitcher Trevor Williams to Multi-Year Contract

After signing Michael Soroka earlier this month, the Washington Nationals added another veteran to their starting rotation by retaining Trevor Williams.

Sam Connon

May 25, 2024; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Nationals starting pitcher Trevor Williams (32) pitches against the Seattle Mariners during the second inning at Nationals Park.
May 25, 2024; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Nationals starting pitcher Trevor Williams (32) pitches against the Seattle Mariners during the second inning at Nationals Park. / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Washington Nationals have agreed to re-sign right-handed pitcher Trevor Williams, the Athletic's Stephen J. Nesbitt reported Monday morning.

Per Nesbitt, the contract will be worth $14 million over two seasons. The Nationals previously had Williams on a two-year, $13 million deal.

Williams went 6-1 with a 2.03 ERA, 1.035 WHIP, 8.0 strikeouts per nine innings and a 2.6 WAR across 13 starts in 2024. He was out from June to September with a right flexor strain.

The season before Williams went 6-10 with a 5.55 ERA, 1.600 WHIP, 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings and a -0.1 WAR in 30 starts.

Prior to joining the Nationals in December 2022, Williams was a swingman with the New York Mets. He opened the 2021 campaign with the Chicago Cubs before he and All-Star shortstop Javier Baez got shipped to the Mets in exchange for outfield prospect Pete Crow-Armstrong.

Williams was coming off four full seasons in the Pittsburgh Pirates' rotation. Between 2017 and 2018, Williams went 21-19 with a 3.56 ERA, 1.240 WHIP, 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings and a 5.7 WAR in 321.0 innings of action.

Now 32 years old, Williams is 50-55 with a 4.30 ERA, 1.361 WHIP, 760 strikeouts and an 8.7 WAR for his career.

Williams will re-join a Nationals rotation that will once again be headed up by MacKenzie Gore in 2025. Veteran Michael Soroka, who was a swingman with the Chicago White Sox in 2024, is also set to hold down one of their five starting spots. Homegrown options Jake Irvin and Mitchell Parker are expected to round out the group.

Follow Fastball On SI on social media

Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.

You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.

Published
Sam Connon
SAM CONNON

Sam Connon is a Staff Writer for Fastball on the Sports Illustrated/FanNation networks. He previously covered UCLA Athletics for Sports Illustrated/FanNation's All Bruins, 247Sports' Bruin Report Online, Rivals' Bruin Blitz, the Bleav Podcast Network and the Daily Bruin, with his work as a sports columnist receiving awards from the College Media Association and Society of Professional Journalists. Connon also wrote for Sports Illustrated/FanNation's New England Patriots site, Patriots Country, and he was on the Patriots and Boston Red Sox beats at Prime Time Sports Talk.

Home/News