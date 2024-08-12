Washington Nationals Set to Call Up Recently Acquired Minor Leaguer Andrés Chaparro
The Washington Nationals are calling up infielder Andrés Chaparro from Triple-A Rochester, The Washington Post's Andrew Golden reported Sunday night.
Washington acquired Chaparro from the Arizona Diamondbacks on July 30, when they shipped out veteran relief pitcher Dylan Floro just ahead of the MLB Trade Deadline. While Chaparro has plenty of experience at first, he is primarily a third baseman and is expected to take over some of the work in the hot corner while José Tena works through a fingernail injury.
The Nationals are off Monday, so the transaction likely won't become official until Tuesday. If Chaparro does indeed get into Washington's upcoming game against the Baltimore Orioles, it will mark his MLB debut.
Chaparro has been mashing at Triple-A this season, first with the Reno Aces and then with the Rochester Red Wings. Through 105 games, Chaparro is batting .328 with 23 home runs, 85 RBI and a .977 OPS.
It remains to be seen who will lose their roster spot to the 25-year-old Venezuelan slugger, who does not rank among the Nationals' top 30 prospects.
Chaparro initially signed a minor league contract with the New York Yankees in July 2015, and he slowly worked his way through the organization over the next few years. Chaparro eventually joined New York for Spring Training in 2020, and he returned to their preseason camp in 2022 and 2023.
Between 2021 and 2023, Chaparro hit .264 with an .841 OPS, averaging 31 home runs and 114 RBI per 162 games, although the Yankees never promoted him to the big leagues. Last fall, Chaparro elected free agency, opening the door for him to sign a minor league deal with the Diamondbacks.
Now, he will suit up for the Nationals in their nearby road set against the Orioles. First pitch for the series opener is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. ET on Tuesday.
