WATCH: Angels' Mike Trout Posts New TikTok Video with Son

Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout recently posted a TikTok video, in which he played a prank on his two-year-old son Beckham.

Trout's wife Jessica videos Trout carrying his son. As they walk out of a room, they approach a door. Trout bangs his own hand against the door, then acts as if his son hit his head on the door. It's a prank that Trout wanted to play on his son, as he captioned his video, "Had to see if this really worked."

"Oh my goodness, are you okay?" Trout asks his son Beckham.

Beckham freezes out of confusion, as his father studies him. Then, Beckham begins crying, as Jessica begins laughing, while off-camera.

Trout and Jessica were married Dec. 2017. In July 2020, Jessica gave birth to their first child, Beckham. The couple does not have any other kids.

Trout is coming off a 2022 season in which he batted .283 with a .369 On Base Percentage, .999 OPS, 178 OPS+, 40 home runs and 80 RBI in 119 games.

The Angels have not made the playoffs or posted a winning season since 2014. They have the longest running postseason drought in the American League.

The Angels have had an active offseason however, and hope to be a player in a competitive AL West, with the Seattle Mariners, Houston Astros and Texas Rangers, all hoping to compete for a division title this season.

