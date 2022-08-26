Skip to main content
WATCH: Cincinnati Reds' Outfielder Jake Fraley Gets Into it with Phillies Fan

2022-08-26

In-between innings of Thursday night's game at Citizens Bank Park between the Philadelphia Phillies and Cincinnati Reds, Reds' left fielder Jake Fraley confronted a heckling fan, cursing at him and telling him to shut the (expletive) up. A group of three fans were ejected from the ballpark.
In-between innings of Thursday night's game at Citizens Bank Park between the Philadelphia Phillies and Cincinnati Reds, Reds' left fielder Jake Fraley confronted a heckling fan, cursing at him and telling him to shut the (expletive) up. A group of three fans were ejected from the ballpark.

In-between innings of Thursday night's game at Citizens Bank Park between the Philadelphia Phillies and Cincinnati Reds, Reds' left fielder Jake Fraley confronted a heckling fan, cursing at him and telling him to shut the (expletive) up. Warning, this video contains profanity.

A Twitter user by the name of Chris Devine (@cdevine95) caught part of the exchange on camera. It is difficult to tell what Fraley is saying at the start of the video, as there is a lot of noise from fans. Fans are shouting, 'Tough guy!', among other things, mocking Fraley. Fraley can be heard saying "Shut the (expletive) up" to the fan standing and arguing with him.

According to Devine, the fan shown in the video was a member of a group of three that was heckling Fraley. According to Devine, after the exchange shown on camera, the group of fans were ejected from the ballpark.

According to Devine, the group was, "throwing the most basic jeers and insults."

Beyond Devine's perspective, there isn't anymore information available on this story at this time. It remains unclear what specifically was said and what lines were crossed that caused Fraley to react in the manner in which he reacted in.

What may be "basic jeers" in the eyes of one spectator could have been personal jabs in the eyes of the player.

Fraley is slashing .248/.339/.834 in his first season with seven home runs and 17 RBI with the Reds. He was acquired along with Justin Dunn, Brandon Williamson and Connor Phillips in a trade that sent Eugenio Suárez and Jesse Winker.

Philadelphia has long held a reputation as a rough sports town. Its fans did boo Santa Claus after all.

