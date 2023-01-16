WATCH: Field of Dreams Question Stumps Candace Parker on Celebrity Jeopardy

Competing on Celebrity Jeopardy, Chicago Sky star forward Candace Parker, along with Patton Oswalt and Torrey DeVitto, failed to answer a trivia question about one of the most iconic lines from the classic baseball film Field of Dreams.

Competing on Celebrity Jeopardy, Chicago Sky star forward Candace Parker, along with Patton Oswalt and Torrey DeVitto, failed to answer a trivia question about one of the most iconic lines from the classic baseball film Field of Dreams.

For a $300 question, the clue read, "In 'Field of Dreams' a question is asked, 'Is this Heaven?' -- No, it's this midwestern state also known as 'the corn state.'

DeVitto buzzed in, mistakenly guessing that the answer was Wisconsin. Parker then buzzed in, guessing Nebraska. It appears Parker must have mistaken the Nebraska Cornhuskers mascot with the corn state. Oswalt didn't bother to guess.

The answer, of course, is Iowa, where the classic film was shot, and where fans can still visit the real life Field of Dreams to this day.

For the past two seasons, Major League Baseball has held a 'Field of Dreams' game in an Iowa cornfield. In 2021, the Chicago White Sox beat the New York Yankees 9-8 on a walk-off home run from White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson.

In 2022, the city of Chicago's team from the north side defeated the Cincinnati Reds 4-2.

There will not be a Field of Dreams game in 2023, however, despite the event's popularity.

Parker is a Midwesterner herself, growing up in Naperville, Illinois. In 2021, she signed a two-year contract to play for her hometown team, the Chicago Sky.

Parker's father played basketball at the University of Iowa.

