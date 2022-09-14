WATCH: Kid Celebrates Birthday with Mike Trout Meeting, Autograph Bat

Mike Trout continued his home run streak Monday night, homering in his seventh-straight game, in the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim's 5-4 loss to the Cleveland Guardians.

A home run Tuesday night would etch Trout's name in baseball history, tying Dale Long, Don Mattingly and Ken Griffey Jr. for the longest streak of games with a home run.

A young boy by the name of Declan caught Trout's home run ball Monday night. Declan, a Guardians fan, was at Progressive Field celebrating his eleventh birthday with his dad.

The Angels wanted to keep the ball as a relic from a historic stretch in Trout's career, so the slugger offered a trade with Declan.

In exchange for the home run ball, Declan received a meeting with the ten-time All-Star outfielder and an autographed bat from Trout himself.

The home run ball will be going back to Anaheim with the Angels and will be on-display with other relics, such as the team's 2002 World Series trophy, Erica Weston reports.

Talk about a great birthday! Declan appeared to be overjoyed to meet the three-time American League MVP. It was a birthday he will never forget.

Trout will attempt to tie the most-consecutive-games-with-a-home-run record Tuesday night, as the Angels meet the Guardians at Progressive Field in game two of a three-game series.

The Guardians have won six of their last seven games, including four straight. They lead the Chicago White Sox by three games in the American League Central entering play Tuesday.

Monday night's game will prove to be memorable for the sole purpose that both managers — Terry Francona and Phil Nevin — were ejected on the very same play.