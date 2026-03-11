Isaac Paredes Isn’t Move Red Sox Need Now or the Trade Deadline

The Boston Red Sox's infield arguably is going to be a strength for the organization in 2026, despite all of the trade speculation that continues to linger.

Anyone and everyone who wants to talk about baseball trades still seems to want to throw out the idea of Isaac Paredes of the Houston Astros coming over to Boston, although that move really doesn't make much sense any longer. Caleb Durbin is the expected third baseman and Marcelo Mayer should be at second base.

Fortunately, The Athletic's Jen McCaffrey threw cold water on the idea. But speculation never truly goes away, it seems. For example, CBS Sports' Mike Axisa shared a "too-early MLB trade deadline preview" and listed the Red Sox as a "possible" landing spot for Paredes.

The Red Sox are all set

Feb 15, 2026; West Palm Beach, FL, USA; Houston Astros infielder Isaac Paredes (15) works during spring training at CACTI Park of The Palm Beaches. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

"No. 2. 3B Isaac Paredes, Astros," Axisa wrote. "Give the Astros a truth serum and I'm certain they would tell you they prefer to move Christian Walker and shift Paredes over to first base, though that seems unlikely. Walker turns 35 later this month, lat year was his worst season since becoming a regular, and he's owed $20 million in both 2026 and 2027. Easy to understand why Paredes has popped up in more trade rumors this spring.

"The 27-year-old is under control through 2027 and can play either infield corner, though his extreme pull approach plays better in some parks than others. Still, quality infielders are hard to find these days. If the Astros are still facing an infield logjam in a few months, Paredes will surely be available at the deadline. Early possible landing spots: Athletics, Brewers, Red Sox."

Barring an injury, this idea will make even less sense around the trade deadline, unless either Mayer or Durbin are floundering offensively. Mayer has been one of the top prospects in the organization for years and has worked his way up to the point that he has a legit shot at an everyday job in the big leagues. Why block that now when he has big-time upside? Also, the Red Sox acquired Durbin in a trade from the Milwaukee Brewers. It would be very surprising to see the club do anything to impact his playing time as well.

The designated hitter spot is full as well with either an outfielder, Masataka Yoshida or eventually Triston Casas as options. Overall, the idea of adding another infielder should be put to rest.