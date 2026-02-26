Cardinals Speedster Could Make Lars Nootbaar Expendable

The St. Louis Cardinals may not be at full strength when Opening Day rolls around.

It has been known for a bit that Lars Nootbaar may not be ready when Opening Day gets here. He had offseason surgery on both of his heels and has been building up and rehabbing ever since. Nootbaar opened up about the importance of his surgery for himself and the team when he joined the club in Spring Training.

“Mutually, we would benefit if I got this done, came back and was healthy, played well for this team, and whatever happens, happens,” Nootbaar said. “I do not benefit this team or myself if I just go out there and I’m hampered and compensating.”

Nathan Church could be a breakout candidate in 2026

Feb 16, 2026; Jupiter, FL, USA; St. Louis Cardinals left fielder Nathan Church (27) waits to bat during spring training workouts at Roger Dean Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-Imagn Images | Reinhold Matay-Imagn Images

If Nootbaar isn't able to go on Opening Day, one guy who could benefit from this is Nathan Church. The 25-year-old made his big league debut in 2025 and appeared in 27 games. He struggled to get his footing offensively and slashed .179/.254/.250 with one homer and eight RBIs. That's a small sample size, though. He was electric down in the minors. In 86 games, he slashed .329/.386/.524 with 13 homers, 50 RBIs, 16 stolen bases and 19 doubles.

If Nootbaar isn't ready when the 2026 season begins, the club arguably should roll with Church in a consistent role in the outfield. This is a guy with big offensive upside, despite a tough start to his big league career in 2025, and who also was in the 92nd percentile in arm strength and 84th percentile in sprint speed. He didn't qualify in most advanced metrics because of the small sample size, but he's someone who is steady defensively and performed well offensively at the highest levels down in the minors.

Nootbaar was mentioned as a trade candidate throughout the offseason, but he wasn't moved. His trade value wasn't high anyway after surgery. Church is someone who is young with years of control left. If he's given a shot in 2026, he's someone who could surprise some people. And, make Nootbaar expendable as a trade chip in the process.