What Happens to Nick Madrigal After Chicago Cubs Sign Dansby Swanson?

Swanson will play shortstop for the Cubs in 2023. Nico Hoerner is expected to slide over from shortstop to second base. So what happens to Nick Madrigal, who months ago, appeared to be the Cubs' second baseman of the future?

The Cubs could keep Madrigal at second base, instead moving Hoerner to third base. Patrick Wisdom could play first base to open the season, in this hypothetical. If the Cubs' plan is for Hoerner to play second, they could move Madrigal to third. In either hypothetical, it seems unlikely that both Hoerner and Madrigal are a part of the club's long-term plans. Neither player boasts of a great deal of power, and third base is generally a position for a slugger to play. Madrigal, 5-foot-8, also is probably undersized to man the hot corner long-term.

The Cubs could also trot Madrigal out in the outfield, but given the club's current outfield with 2022 All-Star Ian Happ, budding star Seiya Suzuki and newly-acquired 2019 National League MVP Cody Bellinger, where would there be room for Madrigal?

If the club hangs on to Madrigal, he could serve as a utility player and designated hitter in 2023, but it appears that the former no. 4 overall pick of the 2018 Major League Baseball Amateur Draft could soon be on his way out of Wrigleyville.

The Cubs appear to have chosen Hoerner and Swanson over Madrigal. If the Cubs are to trade Madrigal, they will likley be selling him at his all-time lowest value, coming off an injury-riddled 2022 season in which he slashed .249/.305/.588.

Madrigal is under club control through 2026. The Cubs acquired him and Codi Heuer from the Chicago White Sox in a pre-trade deadline trade for Craig Kimbrel in 2021.

The Cubs might hang on to Madrigal for now. There is no rush for the team to trade him, and he could up his trade value if the club can find a place for him to play. If the Cubs were to trade Ian Happ, who is entering the final year of his contract, perhaps Madrigal gets a crack at playing in the outfield.

If the club does not see room for Madrigal to play regularly in 2023, he very well could be traded very soon. In which case, they will be trading a player, coming off his worst season, at a time when teams know they will be looking to move him. In which case, the Cubs would be selling low on a former top-5 draft pick.

