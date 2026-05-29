Mike Trout, Two Other MLB Stars Who Won't Get Traded

Over the next few months, the conversations that are going to dominate the discourse around Major League Baseball will involving the 2026 Major League Baseball trade deadline.

The noise has begun and isn't going to stop until Aug. 4. The trade deadline is, of course, on Aug. 3. Between now and then, there's going to be endless rumors and speculation about where guys should go. Tarik Skubal of the Detroit Tigers and Freddy Peralta of the New York Mets have specifically been two guys already in trade rumors already, among many others.

While most of the noise will be about which guys could be on the move, how about guys who could end up sticking around? Here are three predictions for stars who won't get traded.

Mike Trout — Los Angeles Angels

May 28, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout (27) walks off the field in the eighth inning against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

An obvious one, to say the least. Trout has looked like his old self this season. He has played in 56 games so far this season and is slashing .239/.405/.487 with an .892 OPS, 13 homers, 40 RBIs, and a league-leading 52 walks. Trout has been phenomenal, despite the fact that the Angels have been bad. He has a no-trade clause and it would be surprising, to say the least, if he opted to let a deal happen.

Yordan Álvarez — Houston Astros

May 27, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; Houston Astros designated hitter Yordan Alvarez (44) rounds the bases after he hits a home run against the Texas Rangers during the eighth inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

If Yordan Álvarez were available, he would bring back a bigger return than Skubal. He's that good and he's under contract for two more seasons beyond the 2026 season. The Astros have been bad this season, but if they dealt Álvarez, it would clearly be waiving the white flag. That's not something Houston is known for. We could see guys moved, like Isaac Paredes, but unfortunately it would be shocking if Álvarez were to be dealt.

Luis Arraez — San Francisco Giants

May 24, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants infielder Luis Arraez (1) looks on before a game against the Chicago White Sox at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Robert Edwards-Imagn Images | Robert Edwards-Imagn Images

Arraez is 29 years old and is having a phenomenal season so far with San Francisco. He is slashing .325/.366/.432 with a .798 OPS, two homers, 20 RBIs, five stolen bases, 10 doubles and three triples. Plus, he's in the 99th percentile in outs above average. The Giants are 22-34 on the season so far. The season has been a mess, to say the least. He signed a one-year deal with the Giants, so naturally he has been talked about as a trade chip. But the Giants have the talent to turn things around between now and August. Don't count them out just yet.