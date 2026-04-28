Winners and Losers After Alex Cora Declines Phillies Job

While speculation has been running rampant since the Boston Red Sox fired Alex Cora that he could land with the Philadelphia Phillies, that isn't happening, at least right now.

On Tuesday, the Phillies fired manager Rob Thomson and replaced him with interim manager Don Mattingly. Obviously, Mattingly isn't Cora. In the aftermath of the news of Thomson's firing, USA Today's Bob Nightengale reported that the Phillies offered Cora the role of manager but he turned it down to spend time with his family instead.

"Alex Cora was offered the Philadelphia Phillies' managerial job before Don Mattingly, but declined," Nightengale wrote. "He has decided to spend time with his family."

With that being said, let's break down the winners and losers of this reported decision from Cora.

Winners

May 18, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; A Boston Red Sox hat and glove rests on the railing by the dugout prior to a game against the Atlanta Braves at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images | Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images

Boston Red Sox

The Red Sox arguably are the clear winners here with Cora turning down the Phillies. Boston already has been hit with plenty of backlash since moving on from Cora early on in the season. Imagine if Cora landed a job within the same week and then helped to turn the Phillies around? Philadelphia has a 9-19 record right now but won 96 games last year. Most of that team is still in town. At some point, the Phillies are going to figure things out. If they had done so with Cora in the dugout, it would've been horrible for a Red Sox front office that doesn't need another public relations defeat.

Other Struggling Franchises

Now, don't expect Cora to land elsewhere right away. With Nightengale reporting that Cora opted against taking the job to stay with his family, it's hard to believe that he's going to turn around and land with another team in the immediate aftermath. But, teams can hope. The New York Mets and Houston Astros are two other struggling franchises with ties to Cora. If either of their manager jobs opens up, Cora surely will be linked to them as well. Again, don't expect Cora to land elsewhere right now, but other teams still can have hope.

Losers

Apr 25, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Bryce Harper (3) and second baseman Dylan Moore (25) celebrate after scoring against the Atlanta Braves in the tenth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Philadelphia Phillies

This one is pretty obvious. If the Phillies landed Cora right now, he would be a step in the right direction for a club that needs a spark. He is a World Series-winning manager and has had success with Dave Dombrowski. But, the Phillies missed out for now. Mattingly has the interim tag. At some point, this conversation could shift. But not right now.