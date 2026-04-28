Alex Cora Says Goodbye to Red Sox Nation: 'Keep Believing'

It has taken a few days, but things are starting to settle in for the Boston Red Sox after moving on from former manager Alex Cora.

It certainly wasn't an easy decision. Cora was the manager of the Red Sox for eight seasons, including the start of the 2026 campaign, and had a 620-541 record with the team and led Boston to the 2018 World Series in his first season as a manager in the big leagues.

Boston sent a shock through the league with the firing and the dust has been settling since. For the Red Sox, it doesn't hurt that it has won back-to-back games under Chad Tracy to kick off his career as the team's interim manager. But, the first few days were, of course, a bit odd. Soon enough, everything will be normal. That's one of the beauties of the Major League Baseball season. There are 162 games to be played whether you win, lose, or some sort of bombshell news comes out. No matter what, you always have that next game. Boston has won two already since moving on from Cora and there's a lot of season left to go.

On Tuesday, Cora said goodbye to Red Sox Nation with a brief message on X.

Alex Cora Sent A Message To Red Sox Nation

Sep 7, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

"Boston, we will miss you," Cora wrote. "Gracias for making us part of you. Red Sox Nation, you are the [heart] of that team. Keep believing, you really care and that’s what pushes everyone in the Red Sox to give it all day in and day out. With respect and love. AC."

Boston, we will miss you.

Gracias for making us part of you. #RedSoxNation, you are the ❤️ of that team, keep believing, you really care and that’s what pushes everyone in the @RedSox to give it all day in and day out.

With respect and love

AC — Alex (@ac13alex) April 28, 2026

By the end, whether you agreed or disagreed with Cora's calls as the manager of the Red Sox, there's no denying the fact that he's a champion and was always candid and thoughtful throughout his run as the team's manager.

Unfortunately, that time has come to an end. The players — for the most part — and the action between the white lines stay the same, although the dugout now looks different. Hopefully, Cora finds whatever he is looking for in his next role.

There has already been speculation about various landing spots that could make sense for him. That's not going to slow down in the near future either. There are clubs struggling, like the New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies, that could use a fresh start. Clearly, Cora could as well. Maybe there is a perfect match out there.