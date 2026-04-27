Red Sox vs. Blue Jays Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Monday, April 27

It’s been a wild end to the month for the Boston Red Sox, who won back-to-back games over the weekend yet fired manager Alex Cora and several members of the coaching staff in the process.

Boston is in last place in the AL East, sitting at 11-17 in the 2026 season, and it’s set as a road underdog in Monday’s series opener against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Toronto made the World Series in the 2025 season, but it has not fared well to open 2026, posting a minus-23 run differential while getting out to a 12-15 start.

Luckily for the Jays, they have righty Dylan Cease on the mound for this series opener, and he’s been lights out in the 2026 season. An offseason signing for the Jays, Cease has a 2.10 ERA across five starts.

Meanwhile, Boston has Ranger Suarez – its own offseason acquisition – on the bump for this matchup, and he’s looking to build on a 4.00 ERA through five starts.

Here’s a look at the odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction for this divisional matchup on Monday night.

Red Sox vs. Blue Jays Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Red Sox +1.5 (-194)

Blue Jays -1.5 (+159)

Moneyline

Red Sox: +113

Blue Jays: -136

Total

7 (Over -112/Under -108)

Red Sox vs. Blue Jays Probable Pitchers

Boston: Ranger Suarez (1-2, 4.00 ERA)

Toronto: Dylan Cease (1-0, 2.10 ERA)

Red Sox vs. Blue Jays How to Watch

Date: Monday, April 27

Time: 7:07 p.m. EST

Venue: Rogers Centre

How to Watch (TV): NESN, Sportsnet One

Red Sox record: 11-17

Blue Jays record: 12-15

Red Sox vs. Blue Jays Best MLB Prop Bets

Blue Jays Best MLB Prop Bet

Dylan Cease OVER 7.5 Strikeouts (-115)

Dylan Cease has eight or more K’s in three of his five starts this season, and he’s picked up at least six K’s in every single outing.

Boston averages over eight strikeouts per game, and I think there’s an interesting ceiling with Cease, as he punched out 12 batters in just five innings in his last outing. He’s always had elite strikeout stuff, and he may be able to dice up a Boston offense that has been one of the 10 worst in MLB so far in 2026.

Cease ranks 99th percentile in strikeout percentage and the 98th percentile in whiff percentage. He’s worth a look in this market, as he already has two games with at least 12 K’s.

Red Sox vs. Blue Jays Prediction and Pick

Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting’s MLB Best Bets column – Walk-Off Wagers – why Cease is the starter to bet on in this matchup:

The Boston Red Sox fired Alex Cora and several members of their coaching staff on Saturday, a sign that their awful start to the season has a lot more issues internally.

Boston has won back-to-back games, but it is a road underdog against Dylan Cease and the Toronto Blue Jays in Monday’s series opener.

The Jays are under .500 and have a minus-23 run differential this season, but they have won three of Cease’s five starts. The veteran right-hander has been magnificent in 2026, posting a 2.10 ERA, 1.45 FIP and an expected ERA of 2.69.

Boston is 23rd in MLB in runs scored and 27th in OPS, and it should struggle with how well Cease has pitched in the 2026 season.

Toronto’s offense hasn’t been any better (18th in OPS, 27th in runs scored), but Boston’s starter – Ranger Suarez – is off to a slow start in his Sox tenure. Suarez ranks in the 28th percentile in expected ERA and the 15th percentile in expected batting average against, posting a 4.00 ERA.

He’s allowed at least four runs in three of his five outings in the 2026 season.

I’m going to trust Cease to lead the Jays to a win for the fourth time in his six outings.

Pick: Blue Jays Moneyline (-136 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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