WNBA Superstar Caitlin Clark Dons New York Yankees Jersey, Meets Aaron Judge
As the New York Yankees were gearing up for their doubleheader against the Texas Rangers on Saturday, an unlikely star took the field in pinstripes.
Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark was present at Yankee Stadium, wearing the team's jersey and donning their classic NY hat. Clark chatted with fans, reporters and Yankees players during batting practice and warmups, soaking up the spotlight in the Bronx.
The Yankees shared a photo of Clark in the clubhouse with center fielder Aaron Judge, while first baseman Anthony Rizzo was seen posing with Clark out on the field.
The WNBA is in the middle of its one-month Olympic break. Clark's Fever haven't played a game since July 17, and their next scheduled contest isn't until Aug. 16.
Clark made headlines when she was not selected to the United States' women's basketball squad back in June, but she now seems to be enjoying her time off. Team USA will play in the Gold Medal Game against France on Sunday, without Clark.
The former Iowa Hawkeyes star went No. 1 overall in the 2024 WNBA Draft, joining the Fever fresh off back-to-back Final Four appearances, back-to-back National Player of the Year honors and breaking the all-time collegiate scoring record.
Clark did not throw out the first pitch at Yankee Stadium of Saturday – that honor went to United States Army Command Master Seergeant Matthew Williams – so she was just another celebrity face in the crowd.
The Yankees' first contest against the Rangers got underway just after 1:05 p.m. ET. Game two of the doubleheader will get started 30 minutes after game one ends.
