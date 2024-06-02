Joey Chestnut Crushes Ice Cream at Detroit Tigers' Minor League Affiliate on Saturday
Joey Chestnut, the world's most famous competitive eater, spent his Saturday night hanging out at the Toledo Mud Hens game crushing pints of ice cream.
The Mud Hens are the Triple-A affiliate of the Detroit Tigers. Jordan Strack of the Mud Hens posted a video of Chestnut eating the ice cream on Saturday night. You can watch it below:
In addition to the volume of ice cream consumed, which is incredibly impressive, how does he withstand the brain freeze? My head hurts just thinking about consuming that much ice cream that quickly. According to Newsbreak, he had four full pints of ice cream in one minute.
The team put out a promotion for the event, which included some of Chestnut's career accolades:
Join us as Joey Chestnut, the greatest competitive eater of all time, returns to Fifth Third Field on Saturday, June 1. Joey will participate in several events and promotions before and during the Mud Hens game. Joey currently holds 50+ world records in competitive eating, including consuming 76 hot dogs during the 2021 Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest.
Chesnut also threw out the ceremonial first pitch before the game against Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.
As for the Tigers at the major league level, they are now 28-30 on the season. They lost to the Boston Red Sox on Saturday afternoon, 6-3, and will look to even up the four-game series on Sunday afternoon.
First pitch from Boston is at 1:35 p.m. ET as Casey Mize (DET) pitches against Brayan Bello (BOS).
Mize is 1-3 with a 4.71 ERA while Bello is 6-2 with a 4.18.
