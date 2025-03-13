Trio of Japanese Stars Hosting Mandatory Sushi Dinner For Los Angeles Dodgers Players in Japan
According to Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts, Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Roki Sasaki will be doing all they can to make their teammates feel welcome in Japan for the Toyko Series.
The trio of Japanese stars are hosting a mandatory sushi dinner for Dodgers players, Roberts revealed on MLB Network.
As revealed by Dodgers Nation on social media:
Shohei Ohtani, Roki Sasaki and Yoshinobu Yamamoto are hosting a mandatory, players-only sushi dinner when the Dodgers arrive in Tokyo this week.
All 31 players traveling to Japan will attend. What a class-act move from this trio
Via Dave Roberts, @MLBNetwork
It's certainly a solid gesture by the three players, who are utilizing the trip as a way to build team chemistry, and are doing their part in showing off Japanese culture.
The Dodgers will take on the Cubs in the two-game Tokyo Series, which begins on March 18. The Japanese connection will be huge for Los Angeles in the series as Yamamoto will start Game 1 and Sasaki will start Game 2. Ohtani will be in his designated hitter spot.
It will mark the first major league game in Japan for each of the three stars. Sasaki's start will be his first major league appearance.
Tickets for Game 1 are already going for near $2,000 on the secondary market. Japanese pitcher Shota Imanaga will start that game for the Cubs.
The Dodgers won the World Series last season, beating the New York Yankees in five games. The Cubs tied for second in the National League Central.
