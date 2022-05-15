Cardinals' Yadier Molina Passes Mike Piazza for 6th-Most Hits by Catcher

Yadier Molina continues to make history behind the plate for the St. Louis Cardinals as on Saturday, he moved his way up the list when it comes to career achievements for catchers.

In the second inning, Molina hit a rocket double off the right-center field wall, which not only moved him into sixth place all-time for most hits among catchers, but gave him sole possession of 13th place for most extra base hits all-time among catchers.

It was Molina's 2,128th hit and 582nd extra-base hit of his career. After Piazza, the next-closest players to him are Yogi Berra, who had 2,150 hits in his career, and Jason Kendall, who finished with 2,195.

Before the season, Molina himself announced that this would be his final MLB season, so if all goes well, he could finish with the 5th-most hits of any catcher in baseball history.

Going more in-depth on the topic, The Cardinal Nation wrote a great story on Molina's chase to 2,000 hits, and when looking at career records for catcher-only hits, Molina actually is fourth all-time.

Even though he's 39, he can still throw players out with ease, as he did in the fifth inning, with the aid of a quick run-down between second and first.

The Cardinals ended up beating the San Francisco Giants, 4-0 thanks to five innings of shutout baseball from Dakota Hudson and a Tommy Edman solo home run in the bottom of the fifth.

St. Louis, currently sitting at 18-15, will look to secure a series win on Sunday afternoon as fans will be treated to a fantastic pitching matchup.

Adam Wainwright takes the mound for the Cardinals as hard-throwing lefty Carlos Rodon toes the rubber for the Giants.