San Francisco Giants Legend Takes Expletive-Laden Shot at Boston Red Sox Broadcaster
It appears safe to say that San Francisco Giants legend Will Clark will not be sending Boston Red Sox radio broadcaster Will Flemming a Christmas card this year.
Clark is fuming mad that Flemming told a story about new Giants star Rafael Devers blowing Clark off, when he was going to help Devers work out at first base. Clark told the story on his own podcast, but evidently didn't think it was a big deal, which he thinks Flemming made it out to be.
'Awful Announcing' provided the transcript from the 'Deuces Wild' podcast, which is part of the Bleav Podcast Network.
“I just gotta tell you right now, this is a bunch of bullsh*t,” Clark said. “That’s first off. Second off, hey look, that was, let’s see, that was my first encounter with Rafael Devers. So I didn’t even know him before those 2-3 days that I spent in San Francisco. So, you know, Rafi and I are fine. I’m gonna work with him whenever I get around to first base. And Will Flemming, you can go f*ck off, motherf*cker. Alright? You want to f*cking take a conversation that we’re having and then blow it out of proportion because you’re a f*cking East Coast, piece of sh*t reporter? F*ck off.”
Clark, 61, spent 15 years in the big leagues with the Giants, Texas Rangers, Baltimore Orioles and St. Louis Cardinals. Owner of 2,176 career hits, he also hit 284 home runs and drove in 1,205. He led the National League in walks and RBIs during the 1988 season. A six-time All-Star and a Gold Glove winner, he was also a two-time Silver Slugger. Clark also won MVP of the 1989 National League Championship Series as the Giants advanced to the World Series.
The current Giants entered play on Saturday in second place in the National League West.
