Logan Webb Just Passed Tim Lincecum on Impressive List in San Francisco Giants History
The San Francisco Giants got back to .500 on Tuesday night by beating the Pittsburgh Pirates 8-1 at PNC Park.
The Giants are now 57-57 while the Pirates fell to 49-65.
Willy Adames hit his 18th home run of the season for San Francisco, but the real story was starting pitcher Logan Webb, who carved up the Pirates lineup for six innings.
The crafty righty gave up just one run on seven hits, walking none and striking out 10. He improved his record to 10-8 and lowered his ERA to 3.24. Furthermore, he also passed former Cy Young winner Tim Lincecum in team history, according to @StatsCentre:
Most career performances with 0 walks allowed and a double digit strike total - @SFGiants franchise history (1883-present):
12- Madison Bumgarner
6- Logan Webb (Via 0 BB and 10 K in his team's 8-1 win vs the Pirates on Monday)
5- Tim Lincecum
4- Juan Marichal
3- Five others tied
Lincecum, 41, is one of the most recognizable Giants figures of the 21st century, so passing him on any list is certainly notable. A 10-year veteran, he spent nine yeras with the Giants, going 110-89 with a 3.74 ERA. A four-time All-Star, a three-time World Series champion and a two-time Cy Young winner, he struck out 1,736 batters in 1682.0 innings.
Webb, 28, is a seven-year veteran of the Giants, going 65-50 with a 3.39 ERA. He is a two-time All-Star.
The two teams will meet again on 12:35 p.m. ET as Robbie Ray (SF) takes the mound against Andrew Heaney (PIT).
