Logan Webb Just Passed Tim Lincecum on Impressive List in San Francisco Giants History

Most career performances with 0 walks allowed and a double digit strike total - @SFGiants franchise history (1883-present):

12- Madison Bumgarner

6- Logan Webb (Via 0 BB and 10 K in his team's 8-1 win vs the Pirates on Monday)

5- Tim Lincecum

4- Juan Marichal

3- Five others tied