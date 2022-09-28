Skip to main content
Yankees' Aaron Judge will DH in Toronto Series Finale Wednesday Night

Aaron Judge will make his 49th straight start Wednesday night in Toronto against the Blue Jays, after some speculation that New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone would give him a day off. Judge will fill the team's designated hitter spot, batting lead-off, continuing his quest to tie Roger Maris' single-season American League home run record.
After some speculation that New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone might sit outfielder Aaron Judge for the club's series finale Wednesday night in Toronto, Judge will remain in the lineup, batting lead-off, but he will not be playing in the outfield.

Judge will be given a break from roaming the outfield Wednesday against the Blue Jays, filling the club's designated hitter spot for the second time in four games. Judge has started all of the Yankees last 48 games. He has not sat from a game since August 3, when the Yankees lost 7-3 to the Seattle Mariners.

Since hitting his 60th home run of the 2022 season, tying Babe Ruth's single-season mark, Judge has not homered in his last seven games. He is one home run shy of tying Roger Maris' single-season American League home run record of 61 home runs.

The Blue Jays have been pitching around Judge this week. Judge was walked four times Tuesday and has been walked six times over the first two games of the Yankees' three-game series in Toronto. The Blue Jays' strategy is simple: let the rest of the Yankees' lineup beat them, and take the power out of Judge's hands. It worked to perfection Monday night, but did not work for the Blue Jays Tuesday night, as the Yankees clinched their second American League East title since 2012.

Judge will have Thursday off, as the Yankees don't play. The Yankees will open a three-game home series against the Baltimore Orioles Friday, before traveling to Texas to play the Rangers four times in three days next week.

Judge has eight games remaining in the regular season to tie and pass Maris' single-season American League home run record of 61 home runs. His quest will continue Wednesday night, with Mitch White taking the mound for the Blue Jays.

