Yankees Games Could Soon Look a Lot Different to Long-Time MLB Fans

One of the most basic aspects of the Major League Baseball viewing experience is the uniforms, and for over a century, the New York Yankees have been synonymous with uniform tradition.

The Yankees are the only team in MLB to never wear names on the backs of their jerseys, and they're also the only team never to wear a regular alternate uniform. The latter piece of that equation might soon change.

According to a Wednesday report from Brendan Kuty of The Athletic, Yankees players recently pitched organizational higher-ups on wearing an alternate jersey -- their navy and gray batting practice/spring training tops -- for the first time in franchise history.

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Yankees uniform uncertainty is fascinating for MLB as a whole

Apr 21, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge (99) reacts after scoring against the Boston Red Sox in the sixth inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

Kuty's report didn't mention Aaron Judge, but the superstar outfielder seems likely to be involved in some way with the petition to ownership. Judge was instrumental in getting the Yankees to switch to the now-popular road uniforms with no outline on the letters or numbers, seen above, before the start of the 2024 season.

The Yankees participated in Players Weekend last decade, when every team wore alternate uniforms for a three-game series in 2017, 2018, and 2019. But a league-wide promotion is quite different from introducing a true alternate top that would be worn in some sort of regular pattern, independent of whatever uniform the opposition wore that night.

There's a contingent of Yankees fans, and perhaps baseball fans as a whole, who might see this idea as another example of the Yankees becoming corporate sellouts. That perception relies on the idea that the Yankees still have some championship mystique that comes with being the franchise most rooted in tradition across the sport.

Others might think it's time for the Yankees, who have a sponsorship patch on their jerseys now and did away with the franchise's longstanding facial hair policy before the 2025 season, to keep evolving. If the extra jersey sales help ownership push the payroll a bit higher next season, it's doubtful fans would complain.