Yankees Make MLB History With Spencer Jones Before MLB Debut

The New York Yankees already have one hulking slugger in Aaron Judge. Now, another is making the jump to the big leagues.

On Thursday, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported that outfielder Spencer Jones has been promoted to the big leagues after Jasson Domínguez was carted off the field on Thursday.

"Yankees are calling up big power/speed OF prospect Spencer Jones The Post has learned," Heyman wrote.

It's a bit surprising that the 24-year-old hasn't made his big league debut already. He has been a beast down in the minors. In 2025, Jones played in 116 games down in the minors and hit 35 homers and drove in 80 runs, while also stealing 29 bases. He's been even better so far this season down in Triple-A. He's played in 33 games and has 11 homers, 41 RBIs and is slashing .258/.366/.592.

Aaron Judge And Spencer Jones Made A Bit Of Obscure History

Mar 10, 2026; Clearwater, Florida, USA; New York Yankees center fielder Spencer Jones (78) hits a solo home run in the second inning against the Philadelphia Phillies during spring training at BayCare Ballpark. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images | Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images

It's going to be tough for opposing pitchers to pitch to the Yankees' lineup. New York already has Judge, who is an intimidating presence himself at 6'7''. He won't be the only guy in the lineup that tall, though. MLB's Sarah Langs shared that Judge and Jones will be the first duo in big league history who are 6'7'' or higher.

"With Spencer Jones and Aaron Judge, the Yankees will be the first MLB team on record with multiple position players 6 ft 7 in or taller in a season," Langs wrote.

That doesn't even include the 6'5'' Giancarlo Stanton or 6'2'' Ben Rice. For Rice specifically, he has been excellent with 12 homers, 27 RBIs and a league-leading .343 batting average.

The Yankees' lineup is massive and now somehow is even bigger. The Yankees already are the clear No. 1 team in the American League. New York is 26-12 and has the best record in the American League. There isn't another team in the American League that is guaranteed to be a contender like New York is. Now, the club has another guy in the mix in Jones who can tear the cover off the ball and also give pitchers trouble on the base paths.

It's not often you're going to see a 6'7'' guy in the middle of the order. New York now has two that fit that description. When healthy, this lineup is going to be a problem, to say the least.