Yankees Need To Offer Jazz Chisholm Jr. A Long-Term Deal
The New York Yankees' front office likely hasn't gotten the credit it deserves for the work it has done over the last few years.
New York has been aggressive. It went out and acquired Juan Soto even knowing that he could leave after a year. That nightmare did end up becoming a reality, but the Yankees are still 89-68 and heading back to the playoffs. That's a testament to the front office's work adding pieces. The Yankees obviously made a lot of moves this past offseason, including Cody Bellinger, Max Fried, and Paul Goldschmidt among others.
But, one of the Yankees' biggest moves of the 2024 season has impacted the 2025 campaign. The Yankees acquired Jazz Chisholm Jr. from the Miami Marlins and he has had a season for the ages in his first full campaign in New York.
Through 125 games, Chisholm has slashed .247/.337/.490 with 31 homers, 79 RBIs, 31 stolen bases, 14 doubles, one triple, and 75 runs scored.
Chisholm has been incredible but he's under team control for just one more season in 2026. Because of this, the Yankees should already be thinking ahead. This is a guy who has found success in New York and has helped to make up for the loss of Soto. On top of this, he clearly wants to be in New York. He talked about his love for the team and even how he doesn't want to leave New York, as transcribed by The Athletic's Chris Kirschner.
The Yankees should get a deal done quickly
"I just feel like when I’m here in New York, I’m not going to lie, I feel the energy of the fans,” Chisholm said. “They get me going every day. It gives me something to play for every day. I got my teammates here, and we love playing here. We love being a part of the Yankees. We love playing together. They push me a lot...
"I don’t want to leave New York,” Chisholm said. “If you’ve ever played here, you would never want to leave. At the end of the day, it just depends on if they want me. That’s the difference. Do they want a 40-40 player? You tell me."
New York should absolutely make a move. The Yankees found a guy to bolster the infield. The Yankee should do everything possible to get a long-term deal done as fast as possible.
