Yoan Moncada, Rich Hill Headline Former Players Participating in Premiere12 Tournament
On Saturday, the Premiere12 tournament begins in various sites around the world. The tournament features some of the best talent in the world and pits the Top-12 ranked countries against each other.
Each time this tournament happens, some of the top prospects in baseball participate, as do former players and current free agents. Players currently on 40-man rosters are ineligible.
Per MLBTradeRumors:
The tournament, which features the 12 highest-ranked national baseball teams worldwide, runs from November 9 to 24. Games will be played in Mexico, Japan, and Taiwan.
This year, the crop of talent participating includes former Chicago White Sox infielder Yoan Moncada (Cuba) and longtime left-hander Rich Hill (Team USA). Moncada just had his team option declined, making him a free agent.
Moncada barely played in 2024, so this tournament represents an early chance for him to show agents what he's still got.
The former top prospect in the sport, Moncada has spent nine years in the big leagues with the Boston Red Sox and White Sox. He put together a great year in 2019 with 25 homers and 79 RBI, but it's been all downhill since then. He hit just .225 in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season with six homers and 24 RBI. Then, he hit .263 with 14 homers in 2021 and .212 in 2022 with 12 homers.
Injuries have been a major issue for Moncada over the last few years. He played 104 games in 2022, 92 in 2023 and just 12 this past season.
Because of his age (29) and former top prospect status, Moncada is assured to get another opportunity this offseason. It's just a question of whether a team gives him a guaranteed job on a low salary or if he needs to take a minor league deal. The Premiere12 Tournament can be a good start toward answering those questions.
As for Hill, he's participated in 20 major league seasons with a laundry-list of teams. He's suited up for the Boston Red Sox, Los Angeles Dodgers, Chicago Cubs, Minnesota Twins, New York Mets, Tampa Bay Rays, Pittsburgh Pirates, Oakland Athletics, San Diego Padres, Los Angeles Angels, Cleveland Guardians, New York Yankees and Baltimore Orioles.
At the age of 44, it's unknown if Hill wants to return to the majors in 2025 or if he just loves the game and wants to represent his country.
