Cleveland Guardians Reportedly Listening to Trade Offers on Top Relievers
According to a report from Jon Heyman of the New York Post, the Cleveland Guardians are willing to listen to trade offers on top relievers Cade Smith and Emmanuel Clase.
Guardians are listening on relievers, including stars Smith and Clasé. Prices are understandably high. They are seen as not too likely to trade either top pen guy, and with MLB’s easiest closing schedule, they aren’t even a certain seller
After beating the A's, the Guardians are 47-49 and 4.5 games back of the final wild card spot in the American League, so Heyman's point is well taken
Trading Smith would be a shock, considering he's just 26 years old and under contract through 2029. He's also one of the best relievers in baseball. He's struck out 61 batters in 41.0 innings this season while posting a 2-3 record and a 3.07 ERA. Last year, he was integral as the Guardians won the American League Central and advanced to the American League Championship Series, posting a 1.91 ERA in 74 games.
As for Clase, he's shaken off a slow start to get back to his usual, dominant self. He's 5-2 with a 2.86 ERA, striking out 44 batters in 44.0 innings. He's got 21 saves and has led the American League in the category for each of the last three years.
Cleveland will battle the Athletics again on Saturday night with first pitch coming at 7:10 p.m. ET. Luis Severino will start the A's, while left-hander Logan Allen pitches for the Guardians. He's 6-7 with a 4.00 ERA.
Related MLB Stories
TITO 2K: Cincinnati Reds manager Terry Francona won the 2,000th game of his career on Sunday and the baseball world poured in with congratulations. CLICK HERE:
DIFFICULT SCHEDULE REMAINING: The Cincinnati Reds are battling, just 2.5 games back in the National League wild card race, but they have the toughest schedule remaining in the second half. CLICK HERE:
EASY PICKINGS: On the other side, which playoff contender has the easiest schedule remaining? CLICK HERE: