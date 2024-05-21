San Diego Padres' Hitting Wizard Has Numbers Which Mirror the Legendary Tony Gwynn
For the last few years, Luis Arraez has drawn comparisons to former San Diego Padres' star Tony Gwynn. No, Arraez isn't necessarily a future Hall of Famer and he's not necessarily the greatest pure hitter of his generation, but the styles of play are similar.
In an era dominated by power and full of guys with "swing-and-miss" in their games, Arraez is a throwback. He's willing to slap a single through the left side, work a count, choke up and just do anything he can to make contact.
Again, the styles are similar, but did you realize that the numbers are historically similar as well?
Per Shaun O'Neill on "X:"
Luis Arraez, first 14 games played with SD: 21-for-60, .350 BA
Tony Gwynn, first 14 games played: 21-for-60, .350 BA
Arraez was recently traded to the Padres from the Miami Marlins and has instantly made an impact on his new team. The Padres, who missed the playoffs in disappointing fashion a season ago, are currently 25-25 through 50 games and remain relevant in the playoff discussion.
Arraez is hitting .315 this season with nine RBI and a .360 on-base percentage. He's won back-to-back batting titles, giving him the rare distinction of having won consecutive batting titles in different leagues (he won the 2022 title with the Minnesota Twins and the 2023 version with the Padres).
A two-time All-Star, the 27-year-old is a free agent at the end of the 2025 season.
The Padres are taking on the Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday night. First pitch is 6:40 p.m. ET.
