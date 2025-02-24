Philadelphia Phillies, Pittsburgh Pirates' Spring Training Game Canceled Due to Weather
Spring training only just got underway, and yet two Pennsylvania rivals are getting the day off.
The Philadelphia Phillies and Pittsburgh Pirates were supposed to face off at BayCare Ballpark in Clearwater, Florida on Monday. However, the game has now been canceled due to inclement weather.
Rain had been coming down since 3 a.m. ET, and it is forecasted to continue until 8 a.m. ET. With no need to reschedule the exhibition game, it has been removed from the schedule entirely.
First pitch had been scheduled for 1:05 p.m. ET.
Per the Phillies, fans who had tickets to the game can call the team or stadium's box office to exchange them for a future date. Philadelphia's next two Grapefruit League contests are on the road, but they will return to BayCare Ballpark to face the New York Yankees on Feb. 27 and the Boston Red Sox on Feb. 28.
As for the Pirates, they will return to their home at LECOM Park in Bradenton, Florida, to face the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday.
Sam Connon