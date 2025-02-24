Miami Marlins Ace Sandy Alcántara Throws Heat in Return From Tommy John Surgery
Sandy Alcántara hadn't taken the mound in a game setting in well over a year, but the righty showed no signs of rust when he made his first appearance of spring training over the weekend.
Alcántara started for the Miami Marlins in their Grapefruit League showdown with the New York Mets on Sunday. He hadn't seen game action since September 2023, as he underwent Tommy John surgery that October.
The first pitch Alcántara threw in his long-awaited return was a 97.8 mile-per-hour fastball. He immediately followed that up with a 99 mile-per-hour fastball.
Facing his second batter of the afternoon, Alcántara dealt a 99.1 mile-per-hour sinker. Later in the inning, he tossed a 91.2 mile-per-hour changeup and an 89.3 mile-per-hour slider.
When it was all said and done, Alcántara got through the first inning having allowed one single, no walks and no runs. He capped off his lone frame with an eight-pitch at-bat against Jose Siri, ultimately forcing a swinging strikeout.
The Marlins committed to Alcántara as their Opening Day starter earlier this month.
Alcántara, 29, is a two-time All-Star. He won NL Cy Young in 2022, leading the lead in WAR, complete games, shutouts, innings pitched and batters faced that year.
For his career, Alcántara is 41-55 with a 3.32 ERA, 1.157 WHIP and 20.3 WAR. He led all NL pitchers in innings between 2019 and 2023.
The Marlins are paying Alcántara $17.3 million in 2025. No one else on their payroll is slated to make more than $4.5 million.
