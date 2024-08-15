Tampa Bay Rays' 2025 Spring Training Schedule, Opener vs. New York Yankees Revealed
The Tampa Bay Rays and New York Yankees are scheduled to face off in the 2025 Grapefruit League opener, MLB announced in a statement Thursday afternoon.
MLB revealed the entire Spring Training schedule, with all 30 teams taking the field for the first time on Feb. 22 and Feb. 23. Before that, though, the Los Angeles Dodgers and Chicago Cubs will face off in the first Cactus League game on Feb. 20 and the Rays and Yankees will go head-to-head in the first Grapefruit League contest on Feb. 21.
The Rays will take on the Boston Red Sox in their second Spring Training game, followed by games against the Atlanta Braves and Minnesota Twins.
MLB also announced that it is bringing back Spring Breakout, which made its debut in 2024. The showcase, designed to bring baseball's top prospects to Spring Training in an exhibition format, features a showdown between the Rays and Red Sox's respective farm systems on March 13.
Tampa Bays' 30-game Grapefruit League slate will end March 24 against the Philadelphia Phillies. The Rays' only off days are slated for March 11 and March 18, but they do have a doubleheader on the books for March 16.
The 2025 regular season is scheduled to begin on March 27. The Rays will be opening the year at home against the Colorado Rockies.
