Jeff McNeil Returns to Starting Lineup With New York Mets' Season on the Line
The New York Mets are welcoming Jeff McNeil back to their starting lineup for Game 5 of the NLCS against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday night, the team has announced.
McNeil has not started a game since Sept. 6, when he suffered a fractured right wrist and went on to miss the next month of action. The 32-year-old utility man was left off the Mets' roster for the NL Wild Card Series and NLDS, but he was added back to the mix ahead of the NLCS.
Now, after pinch-hitting in Games 1, 3 and 4, McNeil is finally rejoining New York's starting lineup. He will start at second base and bat eighth in the do-or-die showdown with the Dodgers, who lead the series 3-1.
With McNeil back in the fold, Jose Iglesias will come off the bench after holding down the fort at second all postseason long.
McNeil has been a mainstay in the Mets' lineup since making his MLB debut and finishing sixth in NL Rookie of the Year voting in 2018. He became an everyday player in 2019, making his first All-Star appearance that summer, and he returned to the Midsummer Classic in 2022.
This past regular season was one of McNeil's least efficient yet, however, as he hit .238 with a .692 OPS and 1.6 WAR. Just two years ago, McNeil posted a 5.7 WAR, winning the NL batting title and a Silver Slugger Award.
McNeil is 0-for-3 so far in the NLCS. Iglesias, meanwhile, was 4-for-15 against the Dodgers after batting .337 with an .830 OPS and 3.1 WAR in 85 games this regular season.
Here is the full lineup the Mets will be trotting out against the Dodgers on Friday night:
1. Francisco Lindor, SS
2. Brandon Nimmo, LF
3. Mark Vientos, 3B
4. Pete Alonso, 1B
5. Jesse Winker, DH
6. Starling Marte, RF
7. Tyrone Taylor, CF
8. Jeff McNeil, 2B
9. Francisco Alvarez, C
SP: David Peterson, LHP
First pitch from Citi Field is scheduled for 5:08 p.m. ET. If the Mets can't eke out a win, their feel-good 2024 season will come to an end.
