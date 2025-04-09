Texas Rangers' Wyatt Langford Suffers Oblique Strain, Placed on Injured List
The Texas Rangers have placed outfielder Wyatt Langford on the 10-day injured list with a right oblique strain, the team announced Wednesday afternoon.
Langford left Tuesday's contest against the Chicago Cubs in the seventh inning, getting replaced in left field by veteran Kevin Pillar. Before he hit the bench, Langford was 2-for-4 with a home run and double on the night.
The soonest the 23-year-old can return is Texas' April 19 game against the Los Angeles Dodgers.
In the meantime, the Rangers recalled outfielder Dustin Harris from Triple-A Round Rock to fill Langford's roster spot. Utility man Ezequiel Duran has also been recalled, while infielder Jonathan Ornelas has been optioned to Triple-A in his place.
The No. 4 overall pick in the 2023 MLB Draft was batting .244 with four home runs, six RBIs, two stolen bases, an .894 OPS and a 0.7 WAR through 12 games this season.
Langford hit .253 with 16 home runs, 74 RBIs, 19 stolen bases, a .740 OPS and a 3.9 WAR as a rookie in 2024. He hit .300 with a .996 OPS in September, using that strong finish to place seventh in AL Rookie of the Year voting.
Without Langford in the lineup, the Rangers are turning to Pillar as their starting left fielder, keeping Harris and Duran stashed behind him on the bench. Utility man Josh Smith could also see more time in the corner outfield spot, considering third baseman Josh Jung has returned from the injured list himself.
