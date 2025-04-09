Los Angeles Angels' Kyren Paris Continues Historic Start With Another Home Run
Kyren Paris got the ball rolling for the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday, making history in the process.
The 23-year-old second baseman snuck a two-run home run over the left field wall in the second inning against the Tampa Bay Rays, despite a close call with fan interference. He went on to finish the contest 1-for-3 with a walk, bumping his batting average and OPS to .429 and 1.490 on the season as Los Angeles went on to win 4-3.
Paris has made nine appearances through the Angels' first 10 games, starting five times. He is up to three home runs, one triple, six RBIs and four stolen bases in 2025.
According to Underdog Fantasy's Justin Havens, Paris is the first player in MLB history under the age of 24 to record at least three home runs, four stolen bases and one triple through the first 10 games of a regular season. Only four players of any age achieved the feat in the Wild Card Era prior to Paris, most recently Ian Kinsler in 2009.
Brian Jordan did it in 1995, Larry Walker did it in 1997 and Brian Roberts did it in 2005.
In the 36 MLB games Paris had appeared in prior to this season, he hit .110 with a .378 OPS, totaling one home run, zero triples, six RBIs and four stolen bases.
The Angels improved to 7-3 on Tuesday, and they will have a chance to claim their series with the Rays on Wednesday. First pitch for game two of three is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. ET.
