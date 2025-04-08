Tampa Bay Rays Outfielder Jonny DeLuca Hits Injured List After Red-Hot Start
The Tampa Bay Rays have placed outfielder Jonny DeLuca on the 10-day injured list with a right shoulder strain, the team announced Tuesday morning.
DeLuca had served as the Rays' starting center fielder in seven of their first eight games this season, already notching one defensive run saved in that limited action. The 26-year-old last appeared as a pinch-runner and designated hitter against the Texas Rangers on Sunday.
Through nine games, DeLuca was batting .435 with a 1.002 OPS and 0.5 WAR. Not only was that an improvement upon DeLuca's production in 2024 – when he hit .217 with a .609 OPS and 0.6 WAR across 107 games – but it was also a major step up from his .190 batting average and .510 OPS in spring training.
To fill out the roster in DeLuca's absence, the Rays have recalled infielder Coco Montes from Triple-A Durham.
DeLuca is the second Rays outfielder to go down in the early goings of the 2025 regular season, which isn't even accounting for utility man Richie Palacios and the fractured finger he sustained late in spring training. Josh Lowe joined Palacios the 10-day injured list with a right oblique strain on March 29.
Rookies Kameron Misner and Jake Mangum have already had to step into much larger roles in Palacios and Lowe's absences, while Christopher Morel has had to become a full-time left fielder.
Misner stands out as the most likely DeLuca replacement in center, considering he has already logged two starts there in the past week. Utility man José Caballero could start seeing more time in the outfield, as well.
The Rays are set to open a four-game series against the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday, with first pitch set for 7:05 p.m. ET.
Related MLB Stories
- BART MAKES HISTORY: Joey Bart followed up his first-inning homer with an RBI triple in the seventh, joining an exclusive list of Pittsburgh Pirates catchers to record both in the same game. CLICK HERE
- ROOF MONEY APPROVED: The City of St. Petersburg voted to approve replacing the roof at Tropicana Field after the Tampa Bay Rays' home stadium was destroyed by Hurricane Milton in October. CLICK HERE
- WEBB MOVES UP LEADERBOARDS: The only Giants pitchers with more 10-strikeout, zero-walk outings than Logan Webb in their careers are Madison Bumgarner, Tim Lincecum and Juan Marichal. CLICK HERE
Follow Fastball On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.
You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.