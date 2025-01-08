Arman Tsarukyan on Facing Islam Makhachev at UFC 311: ‘Belt Motivates Me, Not Him'
Islam Makhachev and Arman Tsarukyan might be former foes, but they're not bitter rivals.
The next UFC lightweight title fight is a rematch six years in the making, with current champion Makhachev defeating a 22-year-old Tsarukyan in his promotional debut back in 2019. A 9-1 run since then led to a title shot for Tsarukyan, seizing the opportunity at UFC 311 on Jan 18 in L.A.
What Tsarukyan Thinks Of Makhachev On A Personal Level
Unlike in the co-main event between Merab Dvalishvili and Umar Nurmagomedov, it's all respect between Makhachev and Tsarukyan, with the #1 contender expressing there's no bad blood.
"He's a very humble guy," Tsarukyan told TNT Sports UFC. "I like him and [personally] just good guy."
Tsarukyan: "Belt Motivates Me, Not [Makhachev]..."
Not the grudge match we saw in the last lightweight title fight between Islam Makhachev and Dustin Poirier, the disciplined Tsarukyan says he doesn't need any more motivation to fight the Dagestani.
"No, the belt motivates me, not him," Tsarukyan said. "When I get the belt, I'll be happiest guy in the world."
Arman Tsarukyan is coming off back-to-back wins over top lightweights Beneil Dariush and Charles Oliveira, defeating the former champ at UFC 300 in April. Opting out of a quick turnaround to fight for the title at UFC 302 two months later, Tsarukyan's been preparing for Islam Makhachev ever since.
