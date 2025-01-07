Dana White Unveils Stacked UFC Seattle Card Featuring Dominick Cruz, Henry Cejudo
Former champions co-headline the UFC's long-awaited return to Seattle.
Henry Cejudo vs. Song Yadong Set For Five Rounds
It's been 12 years since the UFC touched down in the Emerald City, but not to worry - they're getting a Fight Night of the ages on Feb. 22. 13 fights take place at Climate Pledge Arena, atop the card a bantamweight bout between Henry Cejudo and Song Yadong. Five rounds at 135lbs.
UFC CEO Dana White to Join Mark Zuckerberg on Meta Board of Directors
In his third fight in nearly five years, Cejudo attempts to rebound from two losses to Merab Dvalishvili and Aljamain Sterling, the champion and the former champ. Cejudo retired on top off a win over Dominick Cruz in 2020, going down in the history books as a two-division UFC champion (and Olympic gold medalist).
Soon to be 38, Cejudo hasn't gotten past the newer generation of bantamweights, at least not yet, as he'll try to defeat a fighter in Yadong that is 10 years his junior.
The Chinese fighter was rumored to fight Umar Nurmagomedov, the next title challenger, but no matter, Yadong gets an opponent he asked for in Cejudo. Yadong is coming off a decision loss to Petr Yan at UFC 299, which snapped a two-fight win streak.
Cruz vs. Font Also On UFC Seattle Bout List
Cejudo vs. Yadong headlines a very stacked card from top to bottom, with UFC CEO Dana White rolling out the line-up on Monday. The co-main event? Rob Font vs. Dominick Cruz.
It might have not been the legacy fight with Jose Aldo the fans only dreamt of happening, but Cruz is still facing the best in the world at 39, facing #9 contender Font. Cruz was recently booted from the UFC rankings due to inactivity, having not fought since Aug. 2022.
A prime Cruz had his career plagued by injuries, overcoming them to become a two-time champion in 2016. "The Dominator" has gone 2-2 since a title loss to Cody Garbrandt at UFC 207. Cruz returned to an immediate title fight with Henry Cejudo, losing by TKO in Round 2.
Payton Talbott Says Top Contenders Rejected Him Ahead of UFC 311: ‘It’s Dangerous'
2-4 in his last 6 fights, Rob Font got back on track with a victory over fellow contender Kyler Phillips in October. Cruz is the fourth former UFC champion Font will have come across, only managing to beat Cody Garbrandt and falling to Jose Aldo and Deiveson Figueiredo. Font has 9 KO's on his pro record.
More UFC & MMA News
Stick with MMA Knockout for more daily coverage of the UFC, MMA, and Boxing.