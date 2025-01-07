UFC Fight Night Dern vs. Ribas 2 Preview – Best Fights & Fighters to Watch
Following a nearly month-long break, the UFC is set to kick off its 2025 schedule this Saturday with a Fight Night card featuring a rematch between top strawweight contenders.
The Main Event
The main event will see Mackenzie Dern try to avenge her previous loss to Amanda Ribas in a matchup that holds significant implications for the UFC strawweight division.
The 2019 meeting between the two women saw Dern suffer the first loss of her MMA career, and Ribas will now try to snatch her opponent’s #6 strawweight ranking after coming up short against two-time titleholder Rose Namajunas in a women’s flyweight main event back in March.
The Co-Main Event
The night’s co-main event is a battle between welterweight veterans Santiago Ponzinibbio and Carlston Harris.
Back-to-back losses and a 2-5 run dating back to 2021 have put Ponzinibbio in a precarious position heading into the first UFC event of 2025, while Harris had established some momentum with a pair of wins in 2023 before he was knocked out by Khaos Williams in his only Octagon outing last year.
Fights You Don’t Want To Miss
Abdul Razak Alhassan vs. César Almeida
Two hard-hitting middleweights meet in a matchup that looks like it should almost certainly provide one of the first UFC knockouts of the year.
Almeida suffered the first loss of his MMA career last June but rebounded with a win over Ihor Potieria. The former kickboxer will now try to build some momentum against a longtime UFC veteran in Alhassan, who saw his last fight end in a No Contest after he landed shots to the back of Cody Brundage’s head while pursuing one of his signature sub-minute finishes.
Chris Curtis vs. Roman Kopylov
The winner of this matchup will almost certainly earn a crack at the middleweight rankings in their next outing, and stylistically it also looks to be a potential candidate for Fight of the Night honors.
Curtis came one scorecard short of earning his second win over Brendan Allen in a short-notice main event last April, and “The Action Man” will now test his striking against Kopylov after the Russian handed the aforementioned Almeida his first MMA loss in June.
Austin Bashi vs. Christian Rodriguez
Bashi enters his UFC debut with a significant amount of hype as an undefeated prospect coming off of Dana White’s Contender Series, but fans have already seen Rodriguez upset three formerly unbeaten fighters in Cameron Saaiman, Isaac Dulgarian, and Raul Rosas Jr.
“Ceerod” had a four-fight win streak snapped when he was submitted by Julian Erosa in June, and while Rodriguez has plenty of experience against undefeated prospects he’ll need to be wary of Bashi’s finishing skills when he welcomes the 23-year-old to the Octagon for the first time.
Fighters to Watch
Fatima Kline
One of the more highly-touted female prospects in recent memory, Kline made her UFC debut on short-notice at women’s flyweight last July and suffered a unanimous decision loss to the division’s #12-ranked contender in Jasmine Jasudavicius.
“The Archangel” will return to strawweight for this matchup with Dudakova, who suffered the first loss of her professional and amateur MMA careers in August when she dropped a split decision to Sam Hughes.
Nurullo Aliev
Aliev’s infamous UFC debut saw the undefeated lightweight take a majority decision over Rafael Alves despite being deducted a point for allegedly biting the Brazilian during the course of their bout.
It’s now been almost two years since Aliev stepped into the Octagon for the first time, and he’ll try to distance himself from his controversial debut when he takes on an experienced UFC veteran in Joe Solecki.
Ihor Potieria
Potieria has been given some difficult matchups during his seven-fight UFC career, and this weekend the Ukraninian once again finds himself as a betting underdog against the debuting Marco Tulio.
“The Duelist” could very well exit the UFC if he suffers a third-straight loss after going 2-5 in the UFC thus far, but a matchup with a talented prospect is also a huge chance for Potieria to prove that he belongs in the promotion’s middleweight division.
UFC Fight Night Main Card
• Main Event: Mackenzie Dern vs. Amanda Ribas 2
• Co-Main Event: Santiago Ponzinibbio vs. Carlston Harris
• Abdul Razak Alhassan vs. César Almeida
• Chris Curtis vs. Roman Kopylov
• Austin Bashi vs. Christian Rodriguez
• Punahele Soriano vs. Uros Medic
UFC Fight Night Preliminary Card
• Jose Johnson vs. Felipe Bunes
• Marco Tulio vs. Ihor Potieria
• Thiago Moisés vs. Trey Ogden
• Preston Parsons vs. Jacobe Smith
• Ernesta Kareckaite vs. Nicolle Caliari
• Magomed Gadzhiyasulov vs. Bruno Lopes
• Fatima Kline vs. Viktoriia Dudakova
• Nurullo Aliev vs. Joe Solecki
