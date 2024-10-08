Beterbiev vs. Bivol: Preview & Undercard Breakdown
An undisputed light heavyweight world champion will be decided this weekend in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, as Artur Beterbiev takes on Dmitrii Bivol in a historic unification fight.
Beterbiev-Bivol is one of the biggest fights in boxing. With a combined 43-0 record, Russian power meets Kyrgyzstani precision. Beterbiev, with a perfect 20 knockouts in as many wins, has been storming through big-name opposition like Callum Smith and Anthony Yarde and looks to defend his IBF, WBC, and WBO titles against IBO titleholder Bivol.
Bivol flew under the radar prior to his 2022 shutout victory over Canelo Alvarez, but he has since proven himself to be one of the best technical fighters on the roster.
'IV Crown Showdown' begins on Saturday, October 12, at 6 pm ET. The undercard also features a stacked lineup of fights, including three title fights.
Beterbiev vs. Bivol Full Undercard
Mohammad Alakel (debut) vs. Jesus Gonzalez (3-2-0)
Alakel makes his professional debut with famed trainer Sam Gallagher in his corner. Alakel is a product of the Gallagher Boxing Gym alongside Jack Massey, who fights for the IBF World Cruiserweight title in the co-main event.
Ben Whittaker (8-0-0) vs. Liam Cameron (23-6-0)
Undefeated showman Ben Whittaker takes a huge step up in competition against Liam Cameron. Whittaker has captivated audiences with his Naseem Hamed-esque in-fight antics. Cameron hasn't lost by knockout, most recently dropping a split decision to top prospect Lyndon Arthur. This is a great litmus test for Whittaker.
Skye Nicholson (11-0-0) vs. Raven Chapman (9-0-0)
Nicholson defends her WBC featherweight title against Chapman. She'll be dealing with a size disadvantage as she takes on her first undefeated opponent since her sixth pro bout.
Chris Eubank Jr. (33-3-0) vs. Kamil Szeremeta (25-2-2)
Eubank Jr. and Szeremeta clash for the IBO world middleweight title. Eubank Jr. fights someone not named Liam Smith for the first time since February 2022. Szeremeta is on a six-fight undefeated streak, but is most well known for his losing efforts against Gernnadiy Golovkin and Jaime Munguia in 2020 and 2021 respectively.
Fabio Wardley (17-0-1) vs. Frazer Clarke (8-0-1)
British heavyweight titans collide for the BBBofC heavyweight title. Wardley has won all but one fight by knockout, and Clarke six of eight. These two fighters fought to a draw in March, and the rivalry heated up in anticipation of the rematch. This is certainly not a fight to miss, with both men looking to make a statement.
Jai Opetaia (25-0-0) vs. Jack Massey (22-2-0)
Opetaia and Massey compete for the IBF world cruiserweight title. Opetaia is a huge puncher with 19 knockouts, and recently put a stamp on his rivalry with former cruiser king Mairis Briedis. He has all the signs of an elite talent, the only thing standing in his way is Massey, who should provide a physical challenge, and has a solid corner behind him.
Read More UFC & MMA News
- 'Quit Acting Like a Troll,' UFC Dark Horse Calls out Sean O'Malley
- (Exclusive) Austin Trout on Possible Conor McGregor Fight in BKFC
- Dana White's Contender Series Week 9 Preview & Full Betting Odds
- MMA and Boxing Today - UFC Returns to APEX, Beterbiev vs. Bivol & More
Stick with MMAKnockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC, MMA, Boxing, WWE, and AEW. Follow MMAKnockout on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.