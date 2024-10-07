MMA and Boxing Today - UFC Returns to APEX, Beterbiev vs. Bivol & More
UFC 307 wrapped up over the weekend to kick off October.
The promotion returns to its home base this Saturday in Las Vegas, NV, for back-to-back UFC Fight Night cards from the APEX. Saturday, a critical flyweight contender bout between Brandon Royval and Tatsuro Taira headlines a 13-fight card beginning at 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT.
Before diving deeper into this weekend's card, MMAKO's Zain Bando is back with his thoughts on the world of combat sports for Monday, Oct. 7.
Alex Pereira Should Take Home Fighter Of The Year
Pereira fought in arguably the most brutal fight of his UFC career thus far. Khalil Rountree had the lead in the judges' eyes through three rounds before his stamina took a toll. A fourth-round TKO was Pereira's third title defense in seven months, cementing himself as one of the sport's biggest stars.
It's hard to find an equivalent to what Pereira has done in such a short amount of time. He is one of nine current or former fighters to win multiple titles, plus joining a laundry list of names who have made names for themselves almost immediately.
A few examples that come to mind include Brock Lesnar (who won the heavyweight title in his third UFC fight), Ronda Rousey (was the first-ever UFC women's bantamweight champion), and Jon Jones (who became the youngest champion in UFC history at 23 in 2011).
Pereira has brought a new-found energy to a UFC brand which has gone through its own growing pains post-COVID.
Despite losing its then-heavyweight champion, Francis Ngannou, to the PFL last spring, the UFC has found a new influx of champions for fans to get behind. Pereira is near the top of the list, despite Dana White's hill to die on regarding Jones' status as the best pound-for-pound fighter in MMA.
Hopefully, Pereira gets his flowers this winter as the "Fighter of The Year." Simply put, he deserves it.
Pereira wants to take some time away from the sport, with a return next year in his sights. There's a good chance, barring anything catastrophic, he will fight the winner of Magomed Ankalaev vs. Aleksandar Rakić at UFC 308 in Abu Dhabi on Oct. 26.
Artur Beterbiev vs. Dmitry Bivol Can't Come Soon Enough
On the same day as UFC Vegas 98, Artur Beterbiev faces Dmitry Bivol to unify the light heavyweight and 175-pound titles.
This is a fight boxing fans have been waiting years to see. And now, it's just days away. At press time, ESPN BET favors Bivol at -135, with the comeback on Beterbiev at +110. Odds are subject to change as the fight draws closer to fruition. Ring walks are set to begin at 6 p.m. ET on ESPN+ from Saudi Arabia.
Upcoming Major MMA Schedule
Since a new month is underway, here are some upcoming major MMA events to look forward to over the next few weeks:
- UFC Vegas 98 – Oct. 12
- UFC Vegas 99 – Oct. 19
- PFL PPV: Battle of the GIants – Oct. 19
- UFC 308 – Oct. 26
Be sure to mark these dates on your calendar, so you don't miss any of the action.
